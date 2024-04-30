Today's top events: PM Modi in Telangana, 2 Adani companies' Q4 results, T20 World Cup selection meeting and more

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Modi will address an election rally in Telangana today. The Supreme Court will hear the Patanjali misleading advertisements case on April 30. Fresh votes will be held at six polling stations on the outskirts of Manipur.

PM Modi's rally in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address an election rally at Alladurg village in Sangareddy district of Telangana today. The event marks his second appearance in the state since the election schedule was announced last month.

Publication of company results scheduled for today

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, INDUS TOWERS, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh are among the best companies to report results today.

Launch of Racks & Rollers IPO

Racks & Rollers is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 30, with a price range set between 73 and 78 per share. The offering will close on May 3, with a minimum offering of 1,600 shares and subsequent offerings in multiples of 1,600 shares.

Renewal of survey in six stations outside Manipur

The Election Commission of India has scheduled re-polls for April 30 at six polling stations in the outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency due to earlier reports of tampering with electronic voting machines and verifiable paper audit trail systems by voters. The new survey will affect stations in Ukhrul and Senapati districts.

Supreme Court to examine Patanjali misleading advertisement case

The apex court will hear Patanjali's case regarding misleading advertisements today, Tuesday, April 30, to determine whether or not to file a contempt case against Ramdev. The case now involves several fast-moving consumer goods companies and aims to protect vulnerable groups from deceptive advertising practices.

BCCI meeting to discuss Indian T20 World Cup squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to meet in Ahmedabad to finalize the selection of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The meeting is scheduled for April 30, just before the May 1 deadline to submit the 15-player roster.

IPL 2024 Update: Mayank Yadav likely to play against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel has indicated that fast bowler Mayank Yadav, having recovered from injury, is likely to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on 30 april. first two games this season.

Published: April 30, 2024, 06:42 IST

