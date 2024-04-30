Politics
Politicians' facial expressions can impact voter choice, study finds
Be wary of a politician's smile, especially before elections; There are at least two types – genuine and fake, according to a study in the UK and US – and they can affect voter behavior.
The study, which has just been published in the journal PLOS ONE under the title “Winners and losers: emotional changes during elections are conveyed by a politician's smile”, was led by Dr Carl Senior of the University of Warwick, assisted by Professor Patrick Stewart of the University of Arkansas and Professor Erik Bucy. from Texas Technological University. The team suggested the possibility that a winner's affiliative smile would generate a positive impact across all partisan groups, compared to a winner's reward smile.
Previous work by various researchers has shown that observers judge leadership traits and behaviors—or lack thereof—from nonverbal cues such as facial expressions. However, until now, little research has been conducted outside the United States on the effect of facial displays on voter behavior.
Facial expressions are a rich source of perceived leadership traits. Various expressive cues are used to detect leaders and their appropriate behavior; in fact, observers can process trait-related information from facial displays quite quickly and draw accurate conclusions about competence and other important dimensions of leadership. This ability, they write, does not require advanced learning and is observed in children who can accurately recognize successful political leaders by comparing pairs of photographs, even if they have no prior knowledge of the political history of the leaders.
The two types of smiles they studied were called affiliation and reward, and the context was smiles on the faces of political leaders during the last British general election in 2019. The study is the first to examine how supporters of Election losers react to the eventual winner.
The winner of the election was Boris Johnson, who was judged to display the affiliative smile that acts to align voter behavior. This didn't help much later, as Johnson, a former mayor of London, was embroiled in numerous scandals, including several parties he threw at 10 Downing Street during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Historians and biographers consider his premiership the most disreputable in modern times. He was removed from office after only serving as prime minister from 2019 to 2022.
New research found that the type of smile a political leader uses can influence voters to support him and his political agenda. The team used videos of political leaders from the 2019 British general election, which Johnson's Conservative Party won at the expense of the Labor Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn. Jo Swinson, who led the Liberal Democratic Party, came third.
Differentiate the “reward” smile from the “affiliation” smile
The “reward” smile, the team said, “is the genuine or felt smile, linked to joy and enthusiasm and most likely to be contagious with spectators.” This was also linked to higher levels of confidence. The “affiliated” smile, for its part, communicates accessibility, recognition and reassurance. It is associated with an affinity with the viewer and is considered important for developing cooperative relationships.
The researchers selected volunteers who claimed to be supporters of each of the three main parties and showed them the same video footage of the three leaders – Johnson, Corbyn and Swinson – before and after the 2019 election. The team assessed the response emotionality of the candidates with different smiles, whether positive (happiness and affinity) or negative (anger and distress).
When shown images of election winner Johnson's affiliative smile after the election, people in all groups showed increases in their happiness and affinity compared to when they were shown images of election winner Johnson's affiliative smile after the election. showed the images before the election. Supporters of losing parties showed an overall decrease in negative affect. Only this affiliative smile has proven to be a mechanism for aligning voters' feelings and behavior with the winning political message.
The reward smile did not have the same effect. Labor supporters showed an increased level of anger and distress upon seeing Johnson's rewarding smile after the election compared to before.
The effects on Corbyn and Swinson were less influential, demonstrating that they failed to significantly change voters' responses to them. Their appeal was somewhat staid and didn't match Johnson's charm. Johnson took advantage of voters' sense of annoyance at the slow pace of the Brexit process with his slogan “Get Brexit done”, while Corbyn's position was ambiguous. Swinson's party was pro-European but lacked Johnson's performative skills to link a strong message to his non-verbal communication.
“The human smile can convey both rewarding and affiliative social intent and therefore has significant utility in politics, where the ability to connect with and reassure voters is essential to electoral success,” Senior said. “We are experiencing an unprecedented year as numerous elections are planned on several continents. The outcome of these campaigns will have a significant impact on millions of people across vast geopolitical regions. Given that almost all politicians involved in these election campaigns will make full use of broadcast media to reach voters, it is crucial to understand the effectiveness of their nonverbal manifestations in changing their voting preferences.
“The individual appeal of party leaders has become increasingly influential. A smile alone cannot win an election. But Johnson’s personal appeal transcended party policies, connecting with people who hadn’t planned to vote for him,” Lee added. “The advantage for politicians today is that charisma is not an innate quality. It can be taught. By paying attention to their facial behavior and ensuring they display the right smile in the right context, they can still harness the power of emotional responses. This is something leaders of all organizations can learn.
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-799205
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
