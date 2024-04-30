Neptune Strike exercise sees Turkey strengthen ties with NATO

Alongside its NATO allies, Turkey is taking part in a large military exercise, practicing carrying out maritime strikes to defend its soldiers in Eastern Europe. The exercise takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions linked to nuclear war.

The military alliance said the Neptune Strike 24-1 exercise will deter and showcase NATO's capabilities on an “uncertain global stage.”

Turkey's flagship naval aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, takes part in a solidarity demonstration alongside Swedish aircraft patrolling the alliance's airspace.

Ankara approved Sweden's NATO membership in January after delaying its decision for more than a year and a half. Sweden officially joined NATO in March.

The Reuters news agency reported that the Neptune exercises would include long-range flights to simulate strikes aimed at defending Eastern European armies.

Aylin Ünver Noi, professor of international relations at Istanbul's Haliç University, told The Media Line that the military alliance must show solidarity for its deterrence to work, especially in such “unpredictable” times.

“We do not know how NATO deterrence [would] work to prevent Russia's aggression or to change its behavior towards Ukraine,” she said.

Turkey faces multiple threats to its security in the region, including the war in Ukraine, across the Black Sea to the north.

To the south, it borders Syria, Iraq and Iran. Conflict and political repression in these three countries have brought millions of people to Turkey in search of refuge.

As a member of NATO, Turkey benefits from being allied with several nuclear powers and sharing the principle of collective defense, whereby countries will aid another member state if it is attacked.

“We are living in very dangerous times”

“Turkey knows how important NATO is [is] for his own safety,” Ünver Noi said. “We are living in very dangerous times.”

In March, Turkey participated in a NATO exercise led by Poland, which the alliance said was the largest military exercise since the Cold War.

The Neptune exercise, which began last Friday and will continue until May 10, provides for the use of a French nuclear-powered ship, which will for the first time be under NATO command.

In a press release on Exercise Neptune, NATO said it proved that the alliance “is capable of confronting any threat from any direction more quickly, with more persistence and with a unit more capable and stronger than ever.”

These exercises come against a backdrop of increased tensions with Russia after Poland, a country bordering Ukraine, declared itself open to hosting nuclear weapons.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said such nuclear facilities would be a target for his country, according to a report by Russia's official TASS news agency.

There are signs that Ankara is improving relations with its Western allies since it lifted its objections to Sweden's NATO membership. The United States has agreed to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, a sign of improving relations.

On Monday, Turkey's official news agency reported that Ankara would support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO secretary general. This announcement follows a meeting between Rutte and Erdoan in Türkiye on Friday.

Yusuf Can, analyst and coordinator of the Wilson Center's Middle East program, told The Media Line that Turkey could potentially help Poland host nuclear weapons. However, she would be cautious due to the risk of escalating tensions with Russia.

Can said exercises such as Neptune allow Ankara to show itself as an engaged NATO member, despite its positions that run counter to many of the alliance's policies.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who represents Florida, said last October that NATO should reconsider keeping Turkey in the alliance because Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Earlier this month, Erdoan held a meeting in Istanbul with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which his office said was aimed at providing aid to Gaza.

According to Can, participating in the exercises gives other countries reason to vouch for Ankara's role within NATO in times as complicated as these.

“Turkey’s participation in these exercises contributes to its image in the alliance and in the world,” he said.

Arguably, balancing the need for Western allies while maintaining relations with NATO opponents was Turkey's modus operandi long before Erdogan took power.

“Turkey is in the middle of everything compared to other NATO members,” Can said. “Turkey is at war in the north, in the south and everywhere on its borders. This is one of the main reasons why Turkey needs NATO: this comfort zone, this security guarantee.”