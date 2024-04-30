Trump was found in contempt for violating the gag order during the hush money trial. Here's how much he owes.





The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on Tuesday found him in contempt of court for violating a silence order that limits what he can say about people involved in the case, and warned him that he could be imprisoned if he violated the order again.

Judge Juan Merchan said Trump violated the order nine times in recent weeks in posts on the Truth Social platform and Trump's campaign website, many of which targeted key witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels in the case. Merchan fined Trump $9,000, or $1,000 for each violation, and ordered him to delete the posts.

The judge announced the court's decision and issued an accompanying written order. He wrote that Trump “violated the order by making social media posts about known witnesses regarding their participation in this criminal proceeding and making public statements about jurors in this criminal proceeding.”

Mercan wrote that New York law does not allow it to impose a fine greater than $1,000 per violation, which “unfortunately will not achieve the desired result in cases where the [defendant] can easily afford such a fine. He said a higher fine might be appropriate in those cases, but since it doesn't have that discretion, the court “must therefore consider whether, in some cases, prison may be a necessary punishment.”

He concluded with a warning to Trump: “Defendant is hereby put on notice that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a prison sentence.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives in court during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court April 30, 2024 in New York.

Merchan issued the initial order of silence in March, before the trial began. He barred Trump from commenting on likely witnesses, potential jurors, court staff, prosecution attorneys and others connected to the case. The judge later extended that order to members of his own family after Trump attacked his daughter for her work as a consultant to Democratic candidates and progressive causes.

Silence doesn't stop Trump from criticizing Merchan or Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

Prosecutors from Bragg's office filed a motion urging the judge to find Trump in contempt over more than 10 messages targeting Cohen, Daniels and others. Merchan found that Trump violated the order in all but one message.

Prosecutors presented four other cases in which they said Trump violated the order when the court met last Thursday. These four alleged violations are the subject of a hearing to be held this week.

At a hearing on the posts earlier last week, Chris Conroy, an attorney for Bragg's team, said they had “willfully and flagrantly” violated the order.

“No one is beyond the reach of the accused. He can attack and seek to intimidate anyone he wants,” said prosecutor Chris Conroy. He asked the judge to impose a $1,000 fine for each post and order Trump to remove them.

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, argued that his client was responding to political attacks in his posts and did not believe he was violating the order by reposting or quoting others. Merchan repeatedly asked her to name the specific attacks Trump was responding to, which Blanche was unable to do.

“Mr. Blanche, you are losing all credibility. I have to tell you right now. You are losing all credibility with the court,” Mercan said at one point.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the repayment of a $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels, an adult film star who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump , which Trump denies. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case and has repeatedly protested the silence order, calling it “unconstitutional.”

