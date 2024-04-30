Imran chooses Sher Afzal Marwat as PAC president





RAWALPINDI:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that his party has chosen Sher Afzal Marwat for the central post of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), thereby easing internal discord within the former ruling party.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, the PTI president said, "All differences are over. as the party chose Marwat's name for the slot. He said the move was crucial to resolving lingering disputes.

The decision was taken after an important meeting called at Adiala jail, which was attended by Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, lawyer Gohar, Marwat and other party leaders. Final approval for Marwat's appointment was given by Imran Khan himself.

Last week, PTI general secretary and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan argued in favor of Marwat's nomination, citing his support by the party founder. Previous PAC presidential candidates Hamid Khan and Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had also attracted media attention.

Dismissing media reports of backdoor communications with the military establishment, Gohar asserted: “We have no secret contacts or discussions with anyone.”

Media reports had suggested the formation of a three-member committee by the PTI, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, to engage with the military establishment. However, Gohar refuted these claims.

Recent negotiations between the government and the opposition in the lower house of Parliament resulted in a power-sharing agreement, awarding the chairmanship of 26 committees to the Treasury and 11 to the opposition, including the chairmanship of the PAC.

Replying to a question, the PTI chairman admitted that he had communicated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We will talk to everyone except the MQM-P, PPP and PML-N.”

He said the PTI, along with its allies, will persist in protesting against these injustices.

Expressing concern, the PTI leader claimed that PTI lawmakers were being sidelined from parliamentary proceedings, alleging political victimization by the incumbent government. He criticized the filing of cases against PTI leaders and workers despite peaceful protests.

“We take to the streets to assert our rights but we are prohibited from doing so,” he lamented.

Addressing another issue, Gohar highlighted the importance of Imran Khan's release, affirming efforts to ensure the former prime minister's freedom before Eidul Fitr.

“The PTI founder will be released from Adiala jail in May and will be among the people,” he said confidently.

Gohar lamented that the NAB's incarceration of the PTI founder was baseless, alleging that the institution was specifically designed to target him. “NAB's actions are directed against us. Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Asif Zardari are given immunity as the cases of FIA and NAB against Shehbaz Sharif are concluded. Nawaz Sharif has been exonerated by ending the NAB affairs,” he stressed.

