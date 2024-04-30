Trump fined $9,000 for violating hush order as judge warns of jail time | Donald Trump trial





The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's criminal trial on Tuesday fined the former president $9,000 for nine violations of a silence order intended to protect trial participants from his abuses, imposing the sanction on him financial limit permitted by New York State law.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump violated the order in nine out of 10 cases alleged by prosecutors. Merchan ordered Trump to remove offensive posts on Truth Social and his campaign website and warned that further violations could result in prison time.

The defendant is hereby put on notice that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a term of imprisonment, Merchan wrote in an eight-page order .

Trump could find himself subject to new sanctions as early as Thursday, when the judge is scheduled to hear arguments from Manhattan district attorneys that Trump has violated the silence order multiple times since they submitted their initial list of 10.

But the judge also chastised former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the main target of Trump's attacks, along with Stormy Daniels, and wrote that he could be exempt from the silence order if he continued to deliberately annoy Trump on social media.

The underlying purpose of the restriction on out-of-court statements is to protect the integrity of these proceedings, Merchan wrote. If a protected party subverts this underlying purpose, it becomes clear that it probably does not need to be protected.

For weeks, Trump has railed against the 34-count indictment, which accuses him of falsifying business records to conceal secret payments he made to Daniels, allegedly to protect his presidential campaign of 2016 negative headlines in violation of state election laws.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, claimed at a hearing last week that the majority of posts were responses to ad hominem or political attacks against Trump, while others were reposts of links to articles from the New York Post or opinions expressed by others, including the prominent Fox News host. Jesse Watters.

The judge was deeply skeptical of these arguments. He questioned why, in a message, Trump waited until a challenge to the silence order was rejected by a New York appeals court to respond to an insult from Cohen, instead of responding immediately.

The contempt hearing ended particularly badly for Trump when the judge interrupted Blanche to clarify that it was wrong to characterize a post as a mere repost of Watters' words. Trump manipulated the quote by making his own additions and then placing it in quotation marks, Merchan said.

The scope of the silence order against Trump was broadened earlier this month, after Merchan chastised Trump for making statements about the case that he considered threatening, inflammatory and disparaging before the court trial supreme of New York.

Under this order, Trump cannot make, or direct others to make, public statements about trial witnesses regarding their role in the investigation and at trial, prosecutors and court staff members or district attorney staff. Merchan and the prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, are not covered by the silence order.

