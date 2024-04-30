Politics
PM Modi's letter to BJP Phase 3 candidates: Raise voter awareness against Congress | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote personalized letters to all BJP candidates contesting the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 3. Addressing the candidates as his “comrade karyakarta”, PM Modi asked the candidates “to spread the word against the regressive”. politics of the Congress and the INDI alliance, including their agenda to grant reservations to Muslims by wresting them from the SC/ST and the OBC.
Follow live updates
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister and BJP candidate from Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, shared the letter on his handle would work hard on the suggestions given to him. He said: “I express my sincere gratitude to you for these inspiring words. The work you have done over the past ten years has brought great change to the lives of the poor, young people, farmers and women. We will all work hard on your suggestions.
Prime Minister Modi wrote that this is no ordinary election and every vote for the BJP will accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and ensure that India develops by 2047.
Read also: “Informed Pakistan before going to the world: PM Narendra Modi on Balakot airstrike
“This election is a golden opportunity to build our present and our bright future. This election is an important moment to break free from the hardships that our family and family elders have endured during the five to six decades of Congress rule “Over the past decade, many difficulties of compatriots have been overcome by bringing positive changes in the lives of all sections of society,” the letter reads.
“Furthermore, I urge you to sensitize voters against the divisive and discriminatory intentions of the Congress Party and its Indian Alliance. Their intention is to grant reservations to their vote bank by snatching reservations from SC, ST communities and OBC, even though reservations on the basis of religion is unconstitutional They are determined to snatch the hard-earned money from the people and give it to their vote bank. The Congress has also made it clear that it will support ideas. dangerous practices such as “inheritance taxes”. We must come together to stop them,” the letter reads.
The letter was accompanied by a health advisory and Prime Minister Modi wrote that the summer heat was causing problems for everyone. He therefore urged voters to go to polling stations early in the morning and vote before the heat sets in.
All the letters carried a personal touch like, for example, in the letter to Mandaviya, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “The work you have done to establish and modernize the Prime Minister Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJAK) for small entrepreneurs is remarkable. Your proactive steps to establish over 5,200 Jan Aushadhi stores under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana initiative are highly commendable. Your contribution to the women's healthcare initiative and distribution of 10 crore sanitary napkins through Jan Aushadhi Bhandars is very inspiring.
“At a very young age, you became the leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and worked for the organization in various capacities. Coming from a middle-class farming family, you have been in touch with your constituents. You received your doctorate a few years ago. a long time ago, which is a source of inspiration for many people,” read the letter praising the union minister.
Read also: PM Modi's letter to BJP and NDA Phase 1 candidates: This is no ordinary election
“I am confident that you will bring all the blessings of the people to Parliament and that in the new government we will all together make every possible effort to meet the hopes and aspirations of our compatriots. Energetic colleagues like you will strengthen me in Parliament” , did he declare. Prime Minister Modi wrote to Mandaviya.
2024 elections:
A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the seven-phase polls. According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
