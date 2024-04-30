Salary increases are not the main factor in civil service churn, says former permanent employee

Former Department for Education permanent secretary Jonathan Slater told MPs he did not believe low salaries in the civil service were the main cause of high churn among civil servants.

Slater, who was sacked from his post by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the 2020 exams fiasco, told parliament's public administration and constitutional affairs committee that churn had deeper root causes.

According to the latest report from the Institute for Government Whitehall Monitor According to the report, the proportion of civil servants who changed departments or left the civil service altogether was 11.9% in 2022-23. This is the second highest rate since at least 2010-2011.

While giving evidence to PACAC this morning, Slater – who is now a visiting professor at King's College London – was asked for his views on the phenomenon.

“I think the fundamental reason for this churn rate is that the civil service leaders who choose who to promote – because that's when the churn happens – are not prioritizing the “expertise, don't prioritize performance,” he said.

“It is impossible that the root cause is money, because it has been around for at least 50 years. The words in the Fulton Report are essentially the same. The situation has gotten worse in the last ten years because people now have a financial incentive to get promoted quickly because it's the best way to get a pay rise. But it has been around for at least 50 years. »

Slater described the “absurd” situation during his time in government: colleagues in the permanent sec asked him to meet with civil servants from other departments keen to join the DfE after having worked for barely a year in their current roles.

The former permanent sec said a new pay package for departments would be needed to keep talented people in their roles for enough time to complete projects – a period he suggested would be three or four years.

“An ambitious person who has the ability to advance should know that they have good opportunities for financial reward if they succeed,” he said. “So you will need to design your HR systems to facilitate this.

“But it would be a very simple thing to do. What's happening now is every few years a new civil service reform plan is announced, published with great fanfare: 'We're going to give people the possibility of being paid for what they do. They succeed in practice. It never sees the light of day.”

Slater said the “underlying problem” was that civil servants wanting to move into senior positions know that staying in one role for three years is not the right way to get there.

“If my promotion depends on my success, it's quite difficult. If my promotion depends on my ability to impress a minister before he moves on, it's much easier,” he said. declared. “So you understand why the civil service is not changing the system.”

Last “easy” springboard for potential perm seconds

Today's PACAC session for the committee's inquiry into leadership and civil service reform saw Slater questioned on his 2022 paper. Fixing Whitehall's broken political machine.

Slater was also asked how many times he had changed positions during his two-decade career in public service.

He made three departmental changes before his appointment as DfE perm sec and dismissed a technical change as essentially a change in the machinery of government.

Slater said his final role as pre-perm sec in the Cabinet Office was designed to prove he could “do politics”.

“It turns out that the 'final job' for potential permanent secretaries, if you're really lucky, is to be head of the Economic and Interior Secretariat,” he said.

“This is the ultimate role of DG. If you are given this position, the next one will be that of permanent secretary. This is the one where you attend cabinet meetings and take minutes. By far the job of DG the simplest thing I've done.