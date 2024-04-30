Politics
Salary increases are not the main factor in civil service churn, says former permanent employee
Former Department for Education permanent secretary Jonathan Slater told MPs he did not believe low salaries in the civil service were the main cause of high churn among civil servants.
Slater, who was sacked from his post by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the 2020 exams fiasco, told parliament's public administration and constitutional affairs committee that churn had deeper root causes.
According to the latest report from the Institute for Government Whitehall Monitor According to the report, the proportion of civil servants who changed departments or left the civil service altogether was 11.9% in 2022-23. This is the second highest rate since at least 2010-2011.
While giving evidence to PACAC this morning, Slater – who is now a visiting professor at King's College London – was asked for his views on the phenomenon.
“I think the fundamental reason for this churn rate is that the civil service leaders who choose who to promote – because that's when the churn happens – are not prioritizing the “expertise, don't prioritize performance,” he said.
“It is impossible that the root cause is money, because it has been around for at least 50 years. The words in the Fulton Report are essentially the same. The situation has gotten worse in the last ten years because people now have a financial incentive to get promoted quickly because it's the best way to get a pay rise. But it has been around for at least 50 years. »
Slater described the “absurd” situation during his time in government: colleagues in the permanent sec asked him to meet with civil servants from other departments keen to join the DfE after having worked for barely a year in their current roles.
The former permanent sec said a new pay package for departments would be needed to keep talented people in their roles for enough time to complete projects – a period he suggested would be three or four years.
“An ambitious person who has the ability to advance should know that they have good opportunities for financial reward if they succeed,” he said. “So you will need to design your HR systems to facilitate this.
“But it would be a very simple thing to do. What's happening now is every few years a new civil service reform plan is announced, published with great fanfare: 'We're going to give people the possibility of being paid for what they do. They succeed in practice. It never sees the light of day.”
Slater said the “underlying problem” was that civil servants wanting to move into senior positions know that staying in one role for three years is not the right way to get there.
“If my promotion depends on my success, it's quite difficult. If my promotion depends on my ability to impress a minister before he moves on, it's much easier,” he said. declared. “So you understand why the civil service is not changing the system.”
Last “easy” springboard for potential perm seconds
Today's PACAC session for the committee's inquiry into leadership and civil service reform saw Slater questioned on his 2022 paper. Fixing Whitehall's broken political machine.
Slater was also asked how many times he had changed positions during his two-decade career in public service.
He made three departmental changes before his appointment as DfE perm sec and dismissed a technical change as essentially a change in the machinery of government.
Slater said his final role as pre-perm sec in the Cabinet Office was designed to prove he could “do politics”.
“It turns out that the 'final job' for potential permanent secretaries, if you're really lucky, is to be head of the Economic and Interior Secretariat,” he said.
“This is the ultimate role of DG. If you are given this position, the next one will be that of permanent secretary. This is the one where you attend cabinet meetings and take minutes. By far the job of DG the simplest thing I've done.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/civil-service-pay-rises-not-main-driver-churn-jonathan-slater
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The judge held Trump in contempt for violating his gag order
- President Erdoan to meet with main opposition leader CHP
- Salary increases are not the main factor in civil service churn, says former permanent employee
- Priyanka Chopra says her mother returns the favor by taking care of Malti while she and Nick Jonas work: When I was younger, she left me | Bollywood News
- Apple poachs several AI experts from Sundar Pichais Google for secret Zurich lab: report
- How scientists are trying to save the world's northern white rhinos from extinction through IVF
- New coronavirus and whooping cough jabs spread across the city
- PM Modi's letter to BJP Phase 3 candidates: Raise voter awareness against Congress | Latest news India
- Daily quiz | On the occasion of International Jazz Day
- Standout performance at the Texas Wesleyan University National Championship
- Nuggets win Game 5 in thrilling fashion against Lakers to advance to second round
- Public Meeting: Optimizing FDA Use and Processes for Advisory Committees – 06/13/2024