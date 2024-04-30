Microsoft to invest $1.7 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Indonesia







In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, left, shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 30, 2024. (Vico /Indonesian President’s Palace via AP) JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Indonesia – the largest investment in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country – said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday. . Microsoft runs one of the world's largest cloud computing operations and has taken a major step in artificial intelligence by integrating an AI chatbot into its search engine, Bing. Its earnings report released Thursday said profits rose 20% for the January-March quarter, as the company attempts to position itself as a leader in applying artificial intelligence technology to make more productive workplaces. “This new generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” Nadella said, in Jakarta, during the first stop of a tour of Southeast Asia. “The investments we are announcing today – covering digital infrastructure, skills and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era,” he said. Microsoft sees Southeast Asia as a growing market and a potential location for more AI product development. The rise of AI in the region is expected to have a significant impact on its economic landscape. A study by Kearney, an international consultancy, says AI could contribute nearly $1 trillion to Southeast Asia's GDP by 2030, of which $366 billion is expected be captured by Indonesia. The investment announced Tuesday will include AI training for 840,000 people, as well as support for Indonesia's growing community of tech developers. Indonesia is home to the third largest developer community in the Asia-Pacific region after India and China. More than 3.1 million developers in Indonesia use GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform for software development, collaboration and innovation. It is expected to become one of the top five developer communities on GitHub in the world by 2026. Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Widodo on April 17 and said the company would “look into” manufacturing in Indonesia. Indonesia, under the administration of President Joko Widodo, has placed emphasis on developing the digital technology and information sectors, aiming to realize the government's Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, which projects that the Indonesia becomes one of the world's top five economies with a GDP of up to $9 trillion, exactly a century ago. after gaining independence from Dutch colonizers. Nadella met with Widodo on Tuesday at the presidential palace. During the meeting, Widodo proposed building an AI research center in Indonesia and a Microsoft data center based in Bali or Nusantara, the country's new capital on the island of Borneo, according to the Indonesian minister of Communication and Information Technologies, Budi Arie Setiadi. The CEO's regional visit began in Indonesia and will be followed by Thailand and Malaysia over the next two days.

