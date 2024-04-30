Donald Trump is angry with his lawyer, reports Maggie Haberman





Donald Trump is not happy with his main lawyer, Todd Blanche, according to the New York Times.

The former president has been frustrated with Blanche since the early days of her criminal trial on hush money charges, four people familiar with the matter said, according to New York Times political reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

He allegedly complained about the lack of aggressiveness from Blanche, a former federal prosecutor. Trump wants his lawyer to attack the witnesses, the judge and what he sees as a hostile jury, the Times reported.

The sources said the former president, known for dodging bills, also complained about the cost of his lawyer's fees.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told the Times that Trump and his team are focused on fighting this ridiculous case and that anonymous comments from people not in the room are just that.

Trump is currently in court for the third week of trial on charges of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors say Trump engaged in a catch-and-kill scheme to suppress negative stories about himself before the 2016 election, then falsified records to hide the true nature of payments made as reimbursement to his then lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Blanche has apparently sought to appease Trump to some extent, using strategies in court that some analysts have called terrible and bizarre.

Legal experts have suggested that Trump is harming his own defense by forcing his lawyer to tell lies and promote political rhetoric that doesn't hold up in court.

Last week, Judge Juan Merchan told Blanche he was losing credibility in this court after he argued his client was working to comply with a silence order preventing him from attacking those involved in the 'affair.

Mercan ruled Tuesday that Trump had violated the silence order and warned that he faced prison time if he continued to do so. He was fined $9,000 for nine violations and ordered to remove the offending posts on his Truth Social account.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-pissed-trial-lawyer-151108124.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos