Xi Jinping complicates state visit to France with water cannon attacks in Philippines





China is stepping up its aggressive efforts to subjugate a US defense ally and plunder its resources. Geography is key here. Scarborough Reef lies 142 miles west of the Philippine mainland, well within its exclusive economic zone, and 534 miles southeast of the Chinese island of Hainan. Nonetheless, the Chinese Communist Party claims the shoal and almost all of the rest of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. International arbitrators and the vast majority of the international community recognize that these claims are completely without legal merit. The three maps below tell the story. The first map shows the distance between the Philippines and Scarborough Shoal. The second shows the distance between China and Scarborough Shoal. The third shows China's broad “nine/ten line” claims to the East and South China Seas. These maps show how Chinese leader Xi Jinping claims the exclusive economic zones of not only the Philippines, but also Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. And of course, Xi claims Taiwan in its entirety. These claims are not new. What is new is the increasing vehemence with which Xi asserts them. Today, China is furious that Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos is defending its national interests. Beijing greatly deplores the absence of Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who served as a pleading footstool. And in an effort to scare Marcos into submission, the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia intensified their harassment of Philippine ships. This harassment resulted in the use of water cannons, ramming maneuvers, and sonic and laser devices. On Tuesday, Chinese militia ships again fired water cannons at a Philippine coast guard vessel. The incident occurred at Scarborough Shoal. Fortunately, the Philippines recorded the incident and released a video of it. This is a problem for Xi. After all, Xi's aggression makes it difficult for China to gain the trust of the whole world. More importantly, it complicates the ability of otherwise deeply pro-China leaders, such as Germany's Olaf Scholz, to pursue relations with China through a prism solely focused on trade. Likewise, Xi's blatant aggression is encouraging other leaders, like France's Emmanuel Macron and Australia's Anthony Albanese, to rebalance their own equations between China's security and trade with China in favor of considerations of security. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Macron, who rightly identifies France as a Pacific power, highlights this concern best. Last week, France deployed its network based in the Pacific FS Vendemiaire warship alongside US and Philippine warships in the South China Sea. Next week, however, Macron will host Xi for a highly anticipated state visit to France. Macron sees China as a key part of his plan to support the French economy. Macron sometimes openly undermines US security interests by pursuing his agenda. At other times, such as Vendemiaire's Deployment and comments last August of Macron's national security adviser for Taiwan, the French president strengthened stability in the Pacific. But while Xi so blatantly destroys that same stability, China's water cannon antics pose a problem that Macron and other Western leaders cannot easily ignore. Beijing of course disagrees. He believes that this is a purely local matter and that his actions are completely right. A spokesperson for China's coast guard said the “water cannon warnings” were “professional, standardized, legal and lawful.” A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said it constituted “a serious attack on China’s sovereignty.” …China urges the Philippines to immediately stop committing crimes and provocations. It's unclear what will happen during Xi's state visit next week. But what Macron should say is that if China continues on this path, he may find that the French Navy's next deployment to the South China Sea could involve more capable warships from the United States, Great Britain, France, Australia, the Philippines and Japan and that France will support the United States in helping the Philippines replace the BRP Sierra Madre. You can be sure that such words would attract Xi's concerned attention.

