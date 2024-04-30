Donald Trump trial resumes with banker testifying about secret money payments





UPDATE: Jurors in Trump's silent trial got a glimpse of how the National Enquirer obtained the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an alleged affair with The Apprentice host – the all in an effort to ensure that the claim never saw the light. day.

Texts seen by jurors today between Keith Davidson, lawyer for former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and Dylan Howard, editor of the National Enquirer, show negotiations over rights to McDougal's “hit” story on the case.

“I have a success story about Trump,” Davidson texted Howard on June 7, 2016. On the witness stand in Trump's secret trial, Davidson said he was referring to McDougal's claim that he had a romantic and sexual relationship with the future president. GOP presidential candidate. When he gave more details later, Howard texted: “I would get you more than anyone for this.” You know why.”

Asked by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass what Howard meant by that, Davidson replied: “I knew that Dylan's boss, David Pecker, and Mr. Trump were longtime friends. »

Howard, Davidson and McDougal met in Davidson's Los Angeles office on June 20 in what the lawyer described as “a sort of introductory session” to explain McDougal's story and gauge interest. 'Enquirer and its parent company American Media, led by Pecker. Over the next month, Davidson said he also spoke to an ABC News reporter, Brian Ross, about McDougal's story. On July 21, he texted Howard: “Better be quick.”

“I was trying to compare two entities to each other…to create a sense of urgency, if you will,” Davidson testified.

Two days later, Howard texted: “Give me a price on McDougal,” describing his company as “all in” on a deal that would include consulting work for McDougal with American media publications and “can -be” a job as a “fitness expert”. in the mixture.

Davidson said such a deal would give McDougal everything she wanted: money, a career restart and a way to avoid telling her Trump affair story to avoid being labeled with a “scarlet letter” like “the other woman”, in a saga. involving a married man running for president. A deal with ABC would have required McDougal to talk about herself and Trump, Davidson said.

In a text to Howard, he wrote: “Time is running out. The girl is cornered by the estrogen mafia.

Davidson, on the stand, said he was referring to several women who pressured McDougal to go public with his affair. “It was a very unfortunate and regrettable message that I sent,” he testified, attributing the phrase to a friend of McDougal.

Davidson's first offer to Howard for McDougal's story, as the text shows, was $1 million up front and $75,000 a year thereafter for McDougal's editorial work in the publications of AMI. American Media ultimately paid McDougal $150,000 and made her a fitness expert with ghost-written columns.

Davidson testified that he had no specific knowledge of a plan to have the U.S. media buy and kill his client's story as a favor from Pecker to Trump. But he admitted to a text he sent to Howard saying: “Offer me an ambassadorship.” I think of the Isle of Mann [sic].” He said the text “referred to Mr. Trump’s candidacy.”

“It was sort of a joke,” Davidson told Steinglass, adding: “I don’t think the Isle of Man is a country.”

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's secret trial dove into the C-SPAN archives Tuesday, showing jurors C-SPAN clips of the 2016 Republican presidential candidate denying allegations of sexual indiscretions that surfaced weeks before the election. Jurors saw a batch of clips from campaign events covered by C-SPAN in 2016, in which Trump denied allegations of sexual indiscretions. “I have no idea who these women are,” Trump said at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The prosecution briefly called a C-SPAN Indiana archivist to the stand to check the clips. They followed up with the Texas-based executive of a court reporting services company who verified video and transcripts of a 2022 Trump deposition in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Jurors saw a brief clip of Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer, questioning Trump about Truth Social.

Gary Farro, a banker at First Republic Bank in 2016, testified Tuesday that he helped Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, open an account that Cohen said was for a real estate consulting business. Prosecutors say the account was actually intended to transfer $130,000 to Stormy Daniels for her silence over an allegation of a sexual relationship with Trump.

Cohen did not inform the bank that the account would have a political purpose or involve a transaction with an adult film star – two uses that would have prompted further scrutiny of the account and could even have led the bank to refuse to accept it. open, Farro said. Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Mangold.

Cohen wanted the account opened quickly – and it was, within hours of his request. “For Michael Cohen, everything is urgent,” Farro testified.

The next day, Cohen put money from his own home equity line of credit into the account, then wired $130,000 to an account controlled by Keith Davidson, Daniels' attorney. Farro said the account and transactions were all First Republic compliant, but the bank closed the account when news broke that Daniels had accepted $130,000 for his silence.

PREVIOUSLY: After guiding jurors through the inner workings of the Donald Trump-allied National Enquirer tabloid, prosecutors in New York's hush money case against the former president trace the financial trail that runs through their indictment of Trump for criminal election conspiracy.

The scene outside the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday. Sean Piccoli

A banker is scheduled to resume testimony today about a shell company that Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer at the time, created to funnel $130,000 to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. Cohen, using the “catch and kill” playbook perfected by last week's key witness, former tabloid editor David Pecker, protected his boss from a potential surprise in October 2016 by purchasing the exclusive rights to the story about Daniels' claim of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump. . Cohen pleaded guilty in a federal case related to the project and is expected to testify in the Manhattan case.

By reimbursing Cohen through a series of payments billed as legal fees, Trump violated New York business laws and federal campaign laws in an illegally coordinated secret effort to keep Daniels out of the news , accuses the Manhattan district attorney. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and said he was paying Cohen for routine legal work.

Jurors on Friday also heard from Rhona Graff, a former Trump executive assistant who sometimes appeared on his hit reality show, The Apprentice. Graff said she saw Daniels at the Trump Tower offices in New York on several occasions and had a “vague memory” of seeing her there days before President-elect Trump's inauguration in January 2017. She attributed Daniels' visits to Trump's interest in her as a possible candidate for the apprentice position.

This morning, outside the courthouse, about two dozen people gathered in the park across the street — some to show support for Trump in his rematch against President Joe Biden. One group raised a banner with the message “Finish The Wall” and “Trump 24.” Others leaned against metal barricades in hopes of catching a glimpse of the defendant — even though their view was likely blocked by an NYPD dump truck strategically parked in front of the narrow street where Trump enters the courthouse.

The trial was grim Monday, but there was still news. Cohen's legal team announced a settlement with One America News Network, a right-wing media ally of Trump. OAN retracted an article reporting a claim that Cohen had an affair with Daniels.

