Trump was fined and held in contempt for violating the gag order during a criminal trial. : NPR





Former President Donald Trump, left, after a recess in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Bloomberg via Getty Images .

rock captionBloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was found in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a secrecy order to protect witnesses and jurors during his criminal trial in Manhattan.

Prosecutors in Trump's criminal trial last month asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine him $10,000 each for 10 posts for violating a hush order and hold Trump in contempt of court. Merchan fined Trump on Tuesday for nine of those posts.

Trump was ordered to pay the money by Friday, May 3, and to remove seven offensive posts from his Truth Social account and two posts from his campaign website by 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is extremely important that the accused's legitimate free speech rights are not restricted, that he is able to fully campaign for the office he is seeking, and that he is able to respond and defend himself against political attacks,” Merchan wrote in his order. “It is of the utmost importance to this Court that the expanded order is not used as a sword rather than a shield by potential witnesses.”

But Merchan also warned Trump that the court “will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a term of imprisonment.” In other words, the court must “consider whether, in certain cases, imprisonment may be a necessary punishment.”

Last week, prosecutors asked Merchan to hold Trump in contempt over 10 posts on Trump's Truth Social profile and his official campaign profile about potential witnesses in the case, including former attorney Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels; among those 10 messages was one that echoed Fox News host Jesse Waters' opinion that “undercover liberal activists” were “lying to the judge in order to get on the Trump jury.”

On Thursday, Merchan will also hold a hearing regarding four additional positions brought up by the prosecution last week.

Weeks before the trial began, Merchan issued a gag order against Trump that specifically prohibits him from making or directing others to make public statements about potential jurors, court personnel or members of their family.

Last week, Trump attacked Cohen again in the courthouse hallway as he was leaving for the day.

“When are they going to look into all of Cohen’s lies in the last trial?” » Trump said. Last week, prosecutors argued that statement constituted another violation, and they plan to file another order today.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records with intent to commit other crimes before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all accusations. The jury has already heard from several witnesses, including David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, Gary Farro, a banker at First Republic Bank, and Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, argued that when Trump spoke to Truth Social about the case, he was simply defending himself against attacks from Daniels and Cohen. But when Merchan asked her to provide specific examples of these attacks, Blanche provided none. Blanche also tried to argue that prosecutors failed to challenge every post on Trump's social media profile, which Merchan seemed to dismiss out of hand.

“You lose all credibility with the court,” Merchan warned Trump’s lawyers as they debated whether or not Trump was trying to comply with the order.

Trump challenged the gag order, including an unsuccessful attempt to delay the trial while he fought it. An appeals court judge's decision to uphold the silence order came less than a week before jury selection was set to begin.

Trump argued that the order unconstitutionally limited his political speech as he campaigns to become the next president. In the ruling that established the silence, Merchan rejected Trump's assertion that his statements “constitute fundamental political speech.”

The current gag order does not cover Merchan or District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Both were also victims of the former president's anger.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump, without evidence, called the silence order “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

The former president was punished for violating silence orders during his previous trials in New York. In the fall, he was fined a collective $15,000 for two violations during his civil fraud trial, a case that led to Trump being unexpectedly called to the witness stand. Both fines related to statements apparently made about the judge's clerk.

The judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, noted that his office had been “flooded with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages” since the trial began.

Trump also faces a gag order in his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., which limits public statements about prosecutors, court staff and their family members if those remarks were intended to interfere with the work of lawyers or court staff on the case.

