Theresa May rules out return to Cameron-style politics – News 24
Theresa May has ruled out a David Cameron-style return to politics once she steps down at the next election.
The former prime minister said she would have a lot of work to do when asked whether she would follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, who returned to the role of foreign secretary after being knighted as Lord Cameron.
Mrs May also assessed the careers of two of her successors, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, but made no comment on Liz Truss's time in Downing Street.
Speaking at an event at Chatham House, a member of the audience asked Mrs May if she would consider a return to frontline politics.
She responded: What motivated my decision to stand down at the next election was the creation of a global commission on modern slavery and human trafficking last October.
I just spent a day in New York at the United Nations talking about this global commission with some of my fellow commissioners and it's taking longer than expected.
That's why I'm leaving Parliament, so I think I'll have a lot to do, thank you.
Asked what her advice would be to Rishi Sunak as he considers when to call a general election, she said: Don't go wandering around Wales.
The former prime minister also spoke about Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson's time in power.
Boris was obviously the one who took a strong stance on Ukraine, but on the other hand he was also the one who was prepared to pass a bill which, in my opinion, in relation to the protocol of Northern Ireland, violated the international treaty. and violate international law, she said.
I think the key thing that Rishi has done is to be able to stabilize things here in the UK and, sincerely, because I think our relationships with our European allies and our geographically closest allies are important, I think he was able to improve those relationships. significantly and I think it's important for our future.
Ms May made no comment on Ms Truss's short tenure.
She also appeared critical of fellow Brexit-backing Conservatives when asked what three things she would do differently as prime minister.
Referring to her proposed Brexit deal, she told the audience: I had assumed that voters who had voted in the party in Parliament, who had voted for Brexit, would vote for a Brexit deal . I didn't realize how much they wanted a very specific deal on Brexit, so I think that's one of the things I would do.
The Maidenhead MP said she would have tried to move more quickly on mental health, adding: We still haven't got it into law and so it will be up to the next government to introduce this new Mental Health Act. Mental Health.
Greater pressure on the UK's industrial strategy was also among his unrealized ambitions.
In this lengthy interview, Mrs May also gave her views on Donald Trump's potential return to the White House.
She said Trump's new presidency would likely be unpredictable, particularly regarding U.S. commitments to the NATO defense alliance.
Mrs May added: As I said earlier, he was right that we want all NATO members to pay their share, but he is committed to NATO.
He's now made anti-NATO statements, he's reportedly made pro-NATO statements, so I think if he were back in the presidency, I'm not sure we absolutely know which way it would go.
