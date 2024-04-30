Iraqi troops redeployed to Turkish border after decades





ANKARA Iraqi border security forces began intervening in the Zakho region as Baghdad established two new military bases in the area threatened by the PKK for the first time in 33 years. The redeployment aims to strengthen security cooperation with neighboring Trkiye, as the two sides signed agreements on counter-terrorism and border security during a recent visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to Iraq . The agreements establish a Joint Security Coordination Center to facilitate intelligence sharing and collaboration between the two countries' militaries. The recently established Joint Security Coordination Center is expected to play a key role in coordinating joint efforts in counterterrorism and border security. According to Iraqi media, two military bases have been established in the village of Kishani, located in the Zakho district, near the Turkish border. Turkish security sources also confirmed increased activity by Iraqi border guards in the region. This progress marks a significant development 33 years after Iraqi forces were forced to withdraw from these border regions following the 1991 Gulf War. Iraq's renewed focus on border security extends beyond its border with Trkiye. Iraqi authorities are reportedly considering measures to strengthen control of the Syrian border, with the aim of curbing unauthorized crossings. A recent visit by an Iraqi delegation to Trkiye allowed them to observe the security systems put in place along the Turkish border, with Trkiye expressing its readiness to provide assistance to Iraq in putting in place measures similar. The redeployment also encompasses Iraq's internal security. Since February, a brigade of the Iraqi army's border unit has been stationed in the Amedi and Sheladiz regions of Dohuk province, located near the Zap and Metina regions, near the Operation Claw-Lock zone. from Trkiye, in northern Iraq. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU.

