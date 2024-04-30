BJP eliminates terrorists on its own turf, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Latur, Maharashtra on April 30, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

For the second time in two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led unity government had eliminated terrorists by entering their territory, in sharp contrast to the previous regime. Congress-led UPA, which had simply compiled and sent dossiers on terrorist attacks in neighboring Pakistan. Addressing an election rally in Marathwada's Latur district, Mr. Modi mocked the alleged ineffectiveness of previous Congress-led governments. During the Congress regime, news headlines talked about India passing another dossier to Pakistan on terrorist activities and terrorists. This was big news. Some of our media friends were clapping after such a dossier was sent, he remarked, commenting on the situation after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Stating that it was his government that had made the country safe and secure, the Prime Minister said: Today, India is not sending files, but we are eliminating terrorists in their own territory. The headlines of the NewBharat read: Mission LOC, India punishes Pakistan with surgical strikes. Inheritance tax Mr. Modi was campaigning for NDA candidates for Latur, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and Madha (in Solapur) Lok Sabha seats, which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase. The prime minister resurrected the opposition Congress bogeyman, who was considering introducing an inheritance tax if he came to power. Through this tax, if someone leaves behind 10 acres of land after death, then their legal heirs will only get five acres each, and the rest will go to Congress. This party gave power and privileges to its own first family [alluding to the Nehru-Gandhi family] and its new generation by inheritance, he said. Watery promises Addressing a public rally at Malshiras in Madha, the Prime Minister launched an offensive against Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, saying the time had come to punish him for not fulfilling his promise made in 2009 to bring water to Solapur district, which is facing acute shortage. Mr. Pawar had contested and won the Madha seat in 2009. A great leader from Maharashtra, whom you all know, had pledged to bring water to Solapur in 2009 when he fought the Lok Sabha elections from Madha. Was he able to give you water? It's time to teach him a lesson. His tenure as an MP was so appalling that he did not dare to contest from the Madha constituency afterwards. There were 99 unfinished irrigation projects in the country, including 26 in Maharashtra. My mission is to keep my promise to bring water to every field and every home. We have completed 63 of these projects, Mr. Modi said. He added that even as former Union Agriculture Minister, Mr. Pawar had done nothing for drought-prone areas of the state like Solapur or for farmers across the country. country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/bjp-eliminates-terrorists-on-their-home-turf-doesnt-send-dossiers-to-pakistan-says-pm-in-a-dig-against-the-congress/article68125826.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos