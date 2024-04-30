Michael Cohen Said I'll Do It Myself After Stormy Daniels' Payment Was Delayed, Ex-Lawyer Says Live in Court | Donald Trump trial





Cohen Said 'I'll Do It Myself' After Stormy Daniels' Payment Was Delayed, Davidson TestifiesVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson said that even though the deal with Stormy Daniels was finalized in early October, they were waiting for Michael Cohen to send the money.

On October 17, 2017, Davidson told Cohen in an email:

We spoke on Friday October 14th and you said the funds would be transferred today. No funds have been received at the time of sending this email. My client informs me that she intends to cancel the contract if no funds are received today by 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Cohen made excuse after excuse. Davidson recalled that Cohen complained:

He said the computer systems were completely screwed. The Secret Service is here, they have so many fucking firewalls.

Cohen said at one point, my guys in five fucking states today, I can't do anything, I'm doing everything I can. This was not enough and in the end, Cohen said:

Hell, I'll do it myself.

Share

Updated at 3:40 p.m. EDT

Key events

Show only key events

Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

Davidson testifies that Dylan Howard seemed to say that Trump “wasn't as rich as he said he was” Victoria Bekiempis

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass then questioned Keith Davidson about a text message exchange between him and former National Enquirer Dylan Howard about Trump's alleged savings.

As they continued to discuss the expected dramatic consequences of the then-candidates' failure to pay Daniels or give Cohen money to pay her, Howard said it was all because Trump was tight. Davidson said yes.

I think the Trump impersonator I hired has more money, Howard also wrote. Steinglass asked Davidson what he thought Howard meant by that.

He paused for a moment or two and said Howard seemed to suggest that Trump wasn't as rich as he claimed.

What is the relevance of this observation? » said Steinglass.

I think it was a follow-up to Dylan's text where he said Trump was tight.

ShareVictoria Bekiempis

Earlier, Keith Davidson was asked if he thought Michael Cohen was doing all this for Donald Trump.

Every time I spoke to Michael Cohen, he leaned on his close affiliation with Donald Trump. I don't know if this was ever explicitly stated, I'm negotiating this deal on behalf of Donald Trump, but it was part of his identity and he let you know at every possible opportunity that he worked for Donald Trump.

Trump's cheapness also comes into play in today's legal proceedings.

To what do you attribute the lack of funding for this agreement at this stage? Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked about the delay in paying Daniels. Um, frugality, Davidson said.

Share

Updated at 4:19 p.m. EDT

Victoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson opened up about the situation between him, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels during the month of October without her receiving her payment.

Davidson sent Cohen an email saying he no longer represented Daniels. He told jurors before the break:

I disinvested and, secondly, I didn't want to get a million frustrating phone calls from Michael.

Daniels and [her talent manager, Gina] Rodriguez, Davidson said, wanted frequent updates and they received frequent updates and the only updates I could give them were the repeated excuses I heard.

I said hey, [the] business is over, I told Cohen and my client, I'm out, leave in peace.

ShareDavidson testifies that he thought Cohen was “trying to put an end to the situation until after the election” Hugo Lowell

Keith Davidson was asked why he thought Michael Cohen was making excuses not to pay for the Stormy Daniels story.

Davidson said:

I thought he was trying to delay the election until after the election.

Share

Updated at 3:43 p.m. EDT

Cohen Said 'I'll Do It Myself' After Stormy Daniels' Payment Was Delayed, Davidson TestifiesVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson said that even though the deal with Stormy Daniels was finalized in early October, they were waiting for Michael Cohen to send the money.

On October 17, 2017, Davidson told Cohen in an email:

We spoke on Friday October 14th and you said the funds would be transferred today. No funds have been received at the time of sending this email. My client informs me that she intends to cancel the contract if no funds are received today by 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Cohen made excuse after excuse. Davidson recalled that Cohen complained:

He said the computer systems were completely screwed. The Secret Service is here, they have so many fucking firewalls.

Cohen said at one point, my guys in five fucking states today, I can't do anything, I'm doing everything I can. This was not enough and in the end, Cohen said:

Hell, I'll do it myself.

Share

Updated at 3:40 p.m. EDT

Davidson Testifies Trump Was Codenamed 'David Dennison' in Stormy Daniels Deal DocumentsVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson describes the steps he and Michael Cohen took to hide the names of Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump on documents surrounding the $130,000 payment in order to silence her.

There was an agreement between him and Cohen that both parties would be referred to under a pseudonym in the settlement document.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked: What was Stormy Daniels' alias? Davidson said it was Peggy Peterson. And Donald Trump? I think it was David Dennison.

The justification, he said, was that Daniels was the plaintiff, hence the P, and Trump was the defendant, hence the D.

Is David Dennison a real person? Steinglass asked. He was on my high school hockey team, Davidson admitted, drawing laughter in court. He is very upset.

Share

Updated at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Davidson says he thought he was dealing with Trump during Stormy Daniels dealVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson explains how he got involved in the Stormy Daniels deal.

Former National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and AMI wanted to wash their hands of the Daniels story.

Davidson recalled:

Gina [Rodriguez, Daniels talent manager] approached me and said we had this deal, it would be the easiest deal you ever made in your life, all you have to do is write it out and talk to this asshole , [Michael] Cohen.

This provoked laughter in the courtroom.

Steinglass asked: Did Davidson know he was dealing with Donald Trump when he was dealing with Cohen? Davidson replied:

Yes, I never thought otherwise.

Share

Updated at 3:19 p.m. EDT

Davidson testifies that the release of the Access Hollywood tape had a “huge influence” on interest in the story of Stormy DanielsVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson said that after Karen McDougal, former National Enquirer Dylan Howard came to see him.

Stormy Daniels' manager at the time, Gina Rodriguez, came to him with Daniels' account. Howard didn't take any of this seriously. This has changed.

What impact, if any, did the release of the Access Hollywood tape have on interest in the Stormy Daniels story, to your knowledge? » asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

As far as I know, it had a huge influence, Davidson said.

Before the Access Hollywood tape, there was very little, if any, interest in Gina trying to sell the Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump story. We had to wait for Access Hollywood [tape] this interest has somewhat reached a crescendo.

After the tape surfaced, Davidson and Howard texted about Trump's chances. Trump is screwed, Davidson said in an October 8 text.

Give up the white flag. It's over people! Howard responded in another text that Davidson read aloud.

Davidson then showed Howard that the story about Daniels being killed in 2011 had been republished on TheDirty.com.

Share

Updated at 3:12 p.m. EDT

Victoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson said he called Michael Cohen. Before he could get a word in, he said:

I was greeted with a barrage of insults, insinuations and hostile allegations.

What was the gist of what he accused you of? » asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass. “I don’t think he was accusing us of anything, he was just yelling,” Davidson said.

He was upset that the story was posted on thedirty.com and he believed that Stormy Daniels was the source, that she was behind the story.

What did you say to him? Davidson replied:

Finally, after he finished, I explained to him that I was calling because my client Stormy Daniels didn't want the story published and I wanted to see if he had done anything to contact the dirty so that this story is deleted.

Cohen had done nothing. Davidson said he would send a cease and desist message to see if the blog would remove the post. He did so and the post was removed.

Share

Updated at 3:03 p.m. EDT

Davidson begins testifying on Stormy Daniels dealVictoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson describes his first interaction with Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen. Davidson said:

There was a blog post or article posted on the website that indicated that Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump had some sort of physical or romantic interaction.

Daniels' manager at the time, Gina Rodriguez, who knew Davidson, contacted him. Cohen had called her after the blog posts were published.

Gina called me to tell me that some asshole called me and he was very very aggressive and threatened to sue me and I would like you to call this asshole back.

I hate to ask you this, but who was this asshole? » asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass. Davidson said:

Uh, Michael Cohen.

Share

Updated at 3:05 p.m. EDT

Victoria Bekiempis

Mr. Davidson, do you know anyone named Stormy Daniels?

Yes, replied Keith Davidson.

In what context ?

Davidson said:

Stormy Daniels was a client of mine.

Share

Updated at 3:13 p.m. EDT

Victoria Bekiempis

Keith Davidson said he called Michael Cohen when the deal was finally reached with Karen McDougal in early August 2016.

Davidson said he told Cohen that the deal would not have been negotiated without Howard's help.

You called Michael Cohen as a professional courtesy because the deal involving his client was concluded? » asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

Davidson said yes.

Which customer was it?

Davidson replied: Donald Trump.

Did you realize how much the deal could benefit Mr. Cohen's client, Mr. Trump?

Yes, Davidson said.

What was Michael Cohen's reaction when you told him that?

Davidson said: He was happy.

Share

Updated at 2:48 p.m. EDT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/apr/30/donald-trump-hush-money-trial-michael-cohen-latest-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos