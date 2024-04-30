Robert Kagan on the limits of liberalism and the dangers of Donald Trump





Robert Kagan believes that Americans have long indulged in a happy myth: that all their compatriots share a commitment to the founding principles of the nation. But the uncomfortable truth, he asserts in his current and disconcerting new book, Rebellion, is that there has always been a part of the population hostile to liberal democracy and that there is no shortage of leading figures to lead a revolt against her.

Kagana, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor-in-chief of the Washington Post, follows this illiberal trend from the founding nations to today's MAGA movement and issues a stark warning: Donald Trump, his allies and his supporters. made possible the dissolution of American liberal democracy.

Their success or failure, Kagan writes, will depend on the American people, Democrats and Republicans alike.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, which has been edited for clarity and length, the former Reagan State Department staffer discusses the role racism played in anti-liberal movements; how the GOP coordinates the gathering of all illiberal forces; and the long-term prospects for democracy in America. The risks, he told me, are high.

Vanity Fair: You write, in a first chapter, that the gap between the old traditions and habits of the colonists and the universalist principles of the [American] The revolution was vast at the time of the founding and would become more pronounced during the 19th century. The new radically liberal tradition in America would be accompanied from the start by an equally powerful illiberal tradition. Can you talk a little about those seeds of anti-liberalism at the founding and how they developed during the early part of our history?

Robert Kagan: The most obvious, of course, was the fact that the republic included slavery, which I think was a practical compromise, not least because many of its founders were slave owners themselves. This was therefore an obvious gap of which the founders were fully aware. I think we sometimes forget that they were not unaware of their own hypocrisy in this situation. But from its inception, they understood that the system violated the very liberal principles that they were trying to implement and for which the Revolution was supposed to have been fought. So there is a huge gap, which will ultimately only be filled by civil war. And so one of the issues was obviously race. But religion was another. Despite many people's efforts to reinterpret it, the founders were very clear about the separation of church and state. But in many states there were religious tests, but you had to be Protestant to run for office. They were explicitly anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish and so on. All this to say: although they promulgated these universal principles, what the Constitution was supposed to protect, many millions of Americans did not really believe in these principles and did not behave as if these principles were determinative. From the beginning, there were people who essentially gave an ethno-religious definition of what the nation was.

You trace this anti-liberalism through the Civil War and Reconstruction, which I think are periods where we can really see it clearly. But I suspect that the 1920s are less widely recognized as a high point of anti-liberalism. You write that the 1920 election was more like Trump's 2016 election than any other American election. What made this period so powerful for the anti-liberal movement, and how do you see that reverberating today, a century later?

In the same way that we talk today about a backlash against liberalism or progressivism, there was a real backlash against the general trends that occurred during the first two decades of the 20th century. During the 1920s, which we think of as the Jazz Age, there was a huge explosion of white supremacist attitudes in the country. There was the second Ku Klux Klan, which was much larger, more widespread, and much more legitimately accepted as an institution in 1920s America, even after the Civil War. Furthermore, and this is something that also struck me, because this has been so obscured in our own histories that there was the advent of eugenics as a way of seeing society. It's amazing how much we talk about how upset we are by identity politics, but the 1920s were identity politics on steroids. It wasn't just whites and minorities. They were shades of white. There was a real effort to fix the essential element of what America was as the Anglo-Saxon Protestant tradition. So it seems like a very innocent time, but, in fact, it was really a victory for anti-liberalism throughout society. Then those forces were undermined by the Depression and World War II, and then we entered this period of fairly constant liberal dominance, until very recently.

Yes, and this moment in the middle of the 20th century, with the civil rights movement, is this dominant period for liberalism, as you write. But the anti-liberal forces are still at work, with figures like William F. Buckley, Joe McCarthy, the Birchers, George Wallace. What allowed this to come back and have a resurgence during the Reagan years, towards the end of the 20th century?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/the-long-shadow-of-the-anti-liberal-right The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos