Xi Jinping, the red prince, in nine episodes on France Inter

He has not come to Europe since 2019. Xi Jinping is expected in Paris on May 6 and 7, while France and the People's Republic of China are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. On this occasion, France Inter is offering a podcast in nine episodes on the Red Prince, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.
Dominique Andr, who was correspondent for Radio France Beijing from 2007 to 2010 then from 2015 to 2021, immediately confided to us the difficulty of the filming conditions when she returned there in the fall of 2023: No one agrees to talk about XiJinping micro discovery anymore, people are afraid. And surveillance cameras that film everything with their facial recognition system further complicate our work as journalists. However, the result is quite remarkable. In nine episodes of around thirty minutes, the listener, immersed in the story of the Chinese president, sees a little more clearly in the game of the tyrant titled episode 6.
But let's start again, especially since, for a welcome concern for pedagogy, the episodes are largely chronological. Episode 1 therefore: Dominique Andr recalls how this red prince, born in 1953, experienced exile in yellow earth after his father, Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002), was removed from power by Mao Zedong in 1962. And, the following episode, how this exile will allow him to present himself as a man of the people.
In episode 4, we are in 2008: Beijing is hosting the Olympic Games, China is taking its revenge during the subprime crisis and XiJinping is still largely unknown abroad. In 2012, however, he became general secretary of the party and president of the central military commission. It's time for revenge for the former fallen prince.
Document No. 9, a list of instructions from the central committee intended for cadres of the Chinese Communist Party (disclosed by dissident journalist Gao Yu, who was then sentenced to six years in prison), reveals the seven dangers that would endanger the authority of the party. Namely: Western constitutional democracy; universal values; civil society; nolibralism; Western practice of journalism; historical nihilism; criticism of reform, opening up and the socialist nature of the Chinese regime. In short, as episode 5 sums up very well, XiJinping's ideological line appears clearly for the first time.
In 2017, a gigantic exhibition is organized in Beijing to the glory of the Chinese number. Everything is there: high-speed trains, the conquest of space, nuclear power plants. However, asks researcher Jean-Philippe Bja, from the CNRS, the question remains of how we realize this dream of a prosperous country: By putting a million Ugurs in prison? By developing surveillance of all citizens? By banning all forms of expression from civil society? By fighting against new private companies? By imposing extremely reduced thinking? The risk is that this dream is a Chinese nightmare and has been for more and more people inside Chinaunderlines the sinologist.
Support from Beijing Moscow
Dominique Andr tells us that he noticed a very great weariness of the populationand evokes unemployment and brain drain. From then on, Where is Xi Jinping?questions the last episode, especially since the Chinese president, emerging weakened from the Covid-19 pandemic (episode 8), is also expected on a major diplomatic aspect, as recalled by the recent declaration of Stphane Sjourn before his counterpart, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: We expect China to send very clear messages to Russia.
Indeed, after more than two years of war in Ukraine, Beijing's diplomatic and economic support for Moscow has not weakened and here, as in the Israel-Hamas war, XiJinping has made Vladimir Putin a strategic ally and a friend of circumstance.
Didactic, nourished by archives and interviews with numerous specialists, this podcast signed Dominique Andr and Romain Weber (well known to listeners of Sensitive Affairs) is particularly successful. Thanks, also, to an impeccable production which leaves room for numerous sound ambiances and the choice of the actor Yannick Choirat for the narration.
Xi Jinping, the Red Prince, podcast by Dominique Andr written with Romain Weber produced by Fabrice Laigle, Fanny Bohuon and Charles De Cillia. On all the usual listening platforms (Fr. 2024, 9x 25 min).
