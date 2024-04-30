Puppy Killer Kristi Noem Probably Won't Be Donald Trump's Vice President





Donald Trump hates dogs (and most living things), but it seems South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's bizarrely detailed account of killing her family's pet dog is a bridge too far, even for him, at least when it comes to attaching his political future to a woman. now synonymous with the words puppy murder.

In the days after Noem included the grisly murder in her new book, several media outlets reported that the governor's shares had fallen in Trumpworld, where she was once considered a potential vice presidential candidate. According to Semafor, the median reaction to the dog story within Team Trump was WTF, with one person close to the campaign telling the outlet: Governor Noem continues to prove time and time again that she is a burden light. We can't afford a Kamala [Harris] issue.

The Daily Beast also heard that the governor was toast (or, to use a term she might be more comfortable with, road-killed):

In Trump's orbit, Noem's decision to reveal in her upcoming memoir that she once shot and killed a family dog ​​is seen as pure political self-immolation, part of a series of blunders by judgment and a sign of desperation that President Trump doesn't particularly like, according to more than a half-dozen Republican sources who spoke to The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity to detail confidential conversations. Everyone around Trump is talking about it, a MAGA operative said.

I haven't seen a more public suicide than Jim Jones's in Jonestown, another Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast. The Trumpworld source added that Noem had a very slight chance before she was Trump's running mate, but it is now less than zero.

According to the MAGA rep, people around the ex-president are obsessed with the dog-related ads that would run if she were involved in President Trump's campaign. They added: I mean, this stuff is devastating. There's nothing more popular in politics than dogs, and she killed one and she's still talking about it. This is what is confusing and shows uncontrollable judgment.

On Sunday, Noem wrote on kill livestock can be slaughtered. She added that she included the horrific anecdote as an example of her willingness to not shy away from difficult challenges.

