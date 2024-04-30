Xi Jinping plans 5-day tour of European countries with economic opportunities





According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5. Bloomberg reports that President Xi will visit Europe's top diplomats with the following message: Beijing offers a greater economic opportunity for the European Union than the United States recognizes. Xi's visit will be his first trip to Europe in five years and will “give new impetus to peaceful development around the world”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. The Chinese president's trip to Europe will last from May 5 to 10. Xi Jinping plans to visit France on May 6 and 7, the French president's office said. The main issues on the agenda are expected to be Ukraine and the wars in the Middle East. According to sources familiar with the matter, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to deepen ties with Xi during his two-day visit to France. Macron is also seeking to attract Chinese investment in the French electric vehicle battery sector. The charm offensive will include hosting Xi for a dinner at the Elysée in Paris. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Macron's diplomatic adviser on Saturday that he hoped Paris could push the EU to pursue a pragmatic policy toward Beijing. Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also hold a trilateral meeting with Xi during his visit, his chief spokesperson wrote on social media platform X. Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said the trip was an effort to attract parts of Europe that Xi believes might be more sympathetic to his position. Read also: You might want to close this page. Or you can join our community and help us produce more materials like this.

We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for the topics we should cover Next. . support.

Become a patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for the topics we should cover Next. . Become a patron or see other ways to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/04/30/chinese-presidents-european-tour-highlights-economic-opportunities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos