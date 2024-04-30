Donald Trump fined $9,000 for violating judge's gag order





UPDATE: Donald Trump today deleted a series of posts on Truth Social that were the subject of a contempt order issued by a judge.

Trump had until 2:15 p.m. to delete the messages.

Trump also criticized the judge for the order. In a new Truth Social post, written during a break in the trial, he said: “This judge has taken away my constitutional right to FREEDOM OF EXPLANATION. I am the only presidential candidate in history to be gagged.

PREVIOUS: Former President Donald Trump was found in contempt of court and fined $9,000 today for violating a judge's partial silence order.

Trump was also ordered to remove seven posts from his Truth Social account and two posts from a campaign website by 2:15 p.m. today.

Judge Juan Merchan also warned Trump that he faced “jail time” for further violations.

Read Merchan's decision.

The silence order prevents Trump from commenting on potential witnesses, many prosecutors, court staff and members of the judge's family. Trump is also prohibited from commenting on prospective jurors.

Prosecutors sought fines against Trump as he continued to publish articles about his former lawyer Michael Cohen, as well as Stormy Daniels, both of whom are expected to testify at trial. The former president is accused of falsifying business records stemming from secret payments made to Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors had sought a contempt order, highlighting 10 of Trump's social media posts. Merchan ruled that Trump was in criminal contempt for all but one of those messages.

The judge also rejected arguments from Trump's lawyers that his rebroadcasts of others did not violate the order.

Merchan wrote that in reporting, Trump approved the messages with one goal in mind: to maximize viewership and communicate his stamp of approval. Indeed, the defendant boasted about the reach of his Truth Social platform when describing its value: “Most importantly, [Truth Social] That's the main reason I'm spreading the word and, for better or worse, people want to hear what I have to say, perhaps, according to experts, more than anyone else in the world… on Truth, I have 7,00,000. [sic] followers…”

Merchan wrote that “it is counterintuitive, and even absurd, to read the [gag order] not to prohibit statements that the defendant intentionally selected and published to maximize exposure.

The judge also rejected another message from Trump quoting Fox News host Jesse Watters that questioned the jury selection process. Merchan, however, noted that Trump had edited Watters' statement, put it in quotes and still attributed it to him.

“This constitutes a blatant violation of the [gag order] and requires no further analysis,” the judge wrote.

The judge noted that silence does allow Trump to respond to political attacks, but “merely characterizing each of the defendant's posts as a response to a 'political attack' does not make them so.” »

He wrote: “It is of the utmost importance to this Court that the [gag order] should not be used as a sword instead of a shield by potential witnesses. Consideration of such use will be assessed by this Court when determining the voluntariness of any future claims regarding alleged violations of the Expanded Order as well as when determining the appropriate sanction, if any. .

Nonetheless, the judge also warned Trump that he “will not tolerate continued willful violations of his lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, he will impose a term of imprisonment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/trump-gag-order-contempt-fine-hush-money-trial-1235899580/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

