Time to punish him: PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar again, says he did nothing for farmers as agriculture minister | Pune News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again launched a scathing attack on PCN (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of not doing much to alleviate farmers' miseries when he was agriculture minister of the Union or for the voters of his constituency when he was the MP from Madha. .

On Monday, during his first election rally in Pawar's stronghold since the NCP split, the Prime Minister indirectly attacked Pawar, calling him a bhatakti aatma (a wandering soul), who he said had tried to destabilizing the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 1995.

Addressing an election rally for BJP candidate Ranjitnaik Nimbalkar in Malshiras area under Madha constituency, without naming Pawar, the Prime Minister said, “A heavyweight leader of Maharashtra was the Agriculture Minister of the Congress government at the Centre. During his time, the FRP (fair and remunerative price) of sugarcane was Rs 200 per quintal. Now, under Modi's rule, the FRP of sugarcane is Rs 340 per quintal.

Speaking at another rally in Latur, Modi said the opposition Congress was reaping the benefits of the problems and hence did not want to resolve them. Addressing a public gathering here, he urged people to ensure that the voting percentage increases and said Latur can play an important role in Viksit Bharat.

In Madha, PM Modi said sugarcane farmers had to go around to the sugar commissioner to get their payment when Pawar was agriculture minister. He said that from the 1990s onwards, sugar mills were being harassed by the Income Tax Department. This leader was formerly Minister of Agriculture. As the chief minister of Gujarat, I urged him to do something to resolve the income tax problems of sweets. I wrote him several letters and also met him. But he didn't do anything. When the NDA government came to power, we gave a relief of Rs 10,000 crore to sugar mills…We waived the old income tax requirements and resolved the legal issues as well. This has benefited our sugarcane farmers… From March 2023, we have provided a special loan of Rs 10,000 crore so that they can make faster payments to sugarcane farmers and ensure good production” , did he declare.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Dharashiv on Tuesday. (PTI)

When Pawar was agriculture minister, Modi said, the then Congress government purchased agricultural produce worth Rs 7 lakh crore from farmers. But in the last 10 years, we have purchased agricultural produce worth Rs 20 lakh crore. There can be no comparison between these purchases, he said.

The Prime Minister said that as Madha MP, Pawar had promised to resolve the water crisis in the constituency. Fifteen years ago, a senior leader came from here to challenge… Then he took an oath that he would guarantee the water supply to the drought-stricken region. But did he provide you with water? No, it has done nothing to resolve your problem. He did not have the courage to run for office again here. Isn't it time to punish him?

Modi said that over the last 60 years, Congress prime ministers have kept repeating the phrase garibi hatao. Other than repeating this line, Congress has done nothing. When my government came to power, in the last 10 years, we lifted 25 million people out of poverty, he said.

He said when the Delhi government used to release funds to farmers, the Congress gobbled them up. Now your son is sitting in Delhi… The amount released from Delhi goes directly to your account.

Addressing his rally in Latur, Modi said, “Be it Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde government, we have always worked to resolve problems. Projects like Jalyukta Shivar and Marathwada Water Grid project aim to solve Latur's water problems. Congress never wanted to solve the problems. In fact, he derived political benefits from it and therefore dwells on it. He said the Congress and INDIA bloc had tried to oppose these plans.