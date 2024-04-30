Politics
Time to punish him: PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar again, says he did nothing for farmers as agriculture minister | Pune News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again launched a scathing attack on PCN (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of not doing much to alleviate farmers' miseries when he was agriculture minister of the Union or for the voters of his constituency when he was the MP from Madha. .
On Monday, during his first election rally in Pawar's stronghold since the NCP split, the Prime Minister indirectly attacked Pawar, calling him a bhatakti aatma (a wandering soul), who he said had tried to destabilizing the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 1995.
Addressing an election rally for BJP candidate Ranjitnaik Nimbalkar in Malshiras area under Madha constituency, without naming Pawar, the Prime Minister said, “A heavyweight leader of Maharashtra was the Agriculture Minister of the Congress government at the Centre. During his time, the FRP (fair and remunerative price) of sugarcane was Rs 200 per quintal. Now, under Modi's rule, the FRP of sugarcane is Rs 340 per quintal.
Speaking at another rally in Latur, Modi said the opposition Congress was reaping the benefits of the problems and hence did not want to resolve them. Addressing a public gathering here, he urged people to ensure that the voting percentage increases and said Latur can play an important role in Viksit Bharat.
In Madha, PM Modi said sugarcane farmers had to go around to the sugar commissioner to get their payment when Pawar was agriculture minister. He said that from the 1990s onwards, sugar mills were being harassed by the Income Tax Department. This leader was formerly Minister of Agriculture. As the chief minister of Gujarat, I urged him to do something to resolve the income tax problems of sweets. I wrote him several letters and also met him. But he didn't do anything. When the NDA government came to power, we gave a relief of Rs 10,000 crore to sugar mills…We waived the old income tax requirements and resolved the legal issues as well. This has benefited our sugarcane farmers… From March 2023, we have provided a special loan of Rs 10,000 crore so that they can make faster payments to sugarcane farmers and ensure good production” , did he declare.
When Pawar was agriculture minister, Modi said, the then Congress government purchased agricultural produce worth Rs 7 lakh crore from farmers. But in the last 10 years, we have purchased agricultural produce worth Rs 20 lakh crore. There can be no comparison between these purchases, he said.
The Prime Minister said that as Madha MP, Pawar had promised to resolve the water crisis in the constituency. Fifteen years ago, a senior leader came from here to challenge… Then he took an oath that he would guarantee the water supply to the drought-stricken region. But did he provide you with water? No, it has done nothing to resolve your problem. He did not have the courage to run for office again here. Isn't it time to punish him?
Modi said that over the last 60 years, Congress prime ministers have kept repeating the phrase garibi hatao. Other than repeating this line, Congress has done nothing. When my government came to power, in the last 10 years, we lifted 25 million people out of poverty, he said.
He said when the Delhi government used to release funds to farmers, the Congress gobbled them up. Now your son is sitting in Delhi… The amount released from Delhi goes directly to your account.
Addressing his rally in Latur, Modi said, “Be it Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde government, we have always worked to resolve problems. Projects like Jalyukta Shivar and Marathwada Water Grid project aim to solve Latur's water problems. Congress never wanted to solve the problems. In fact, he derived political benefits from it and therefore dwells on it. He said the Congress and INDIA bloc had tried to oppose these plans.
Click here join WhatsApp Express Channel Pune and get a curated list of our stories
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pm-modi-attacks-sharad-pawar-again-says-he-failed-as-union-agriculture-minister-9298757/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Time to punish him: PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar again, says he did nothing for farmers as agriculture minister | Pune News
- Report questions WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's professionalism in Hollywood
- Chapman University Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Sponsors OCTANE's Technology Innovation Forum
- Donald Trump fined $9,000 for violating judge's gag order
- Clothing store draws customers from across the country to Tennessee-Kentucky border town
- Jeff Bridges wasn't sure he wanted to become an actor
- Islanders Playoff Gameday 5 News: Rally in Raleigh?
- Latest Google layoffs hit Flutter and Python groups
- Gaza: Israel's prime minister says the Rafah offensive will go ahead “with or without a truce deal” | BBC News
- Hawaii volcano eruption warning after high earthquakes
- Mukesh Ambanis' son Anant Ambani invites Pakistanis to British property, poses with Bewafa singer
- Xi Jinping plans 5-day tour of European countries with economic opportunities