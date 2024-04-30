New dawn: Trkiye and Iraq strengthen joint anti-terrorism cooperation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's recent visit to Iraq heralds a promising start to a new era of collaborative diplomacy between the two nations. This historic visit, marked by the signing of 26 separate agreements, underlines the crucial importance of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism to ensure regional security.

Among the agreements signed, the Memorandum of Cooperation on Security and the Memorandum of Cooperation on Military Training stand out as concrete examples of proactive collaboration against the ever-present threat of terrorism.

In this context, Erdoan's visit appears to be an important turning point in Trkiyes' fight against PKK terrorism.

Over the past two decades, the PKK has found refuge in northern Iraq, and Turkish military operations intended to root out the terrorist group there have been criticized by Iraqi authorities, citing concerns over sovereignty and integrity. territorial.

At the start of Operation Claw-Lock, this lack of understanding seemed widespread in Baghdad, leading to friction in bilateral relations.

The atmosphere is different today. The recent decision by the Iraqi National Security Council to ban the PKK, a month before Erdoan's visit, highlights a considerable change in Iraq's position. This decision aligns with the spirit of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, emphasizing the state's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and protecting its territories against the use of launching pads for terrorist activities .

Trkiye adopted a multifaceted diplomatic approach with distinctive elements. Ankara has successfully argued that terrorism is not only a problem threatening its national security, but also poses a threat to any initiative or socio-economic order that could generate valuable financial returns for Iraq. For example, once implemented, the multi-billion dollar project Development route will generate high economic dividends while strengthening inter-regional connectivity, placing Iraq at the heart of international trade. But unless Iraq rids itself of terrorism, this vision will not come to fruition, which will keep foreign investors away. Baghdad will therefore remain prisoner of oil dependence which constitutes 90% of federal budget revenues.

Therefore, being on the same page as Trkiye in the fight against terrorism means not only facilitating Iraq's economic diversification goals, but also paving the way for a more economically stable Iraq.

Although the idea of ​​a joint military operation against terrorism is not currently on the table, it is crucial to consider steps towards intelligence cooperation and coordination as an important starting point in the partnership dimension efforts to combat terrorism.

Additionally, increased diplomatic engagement during this process will demonstrate the willingness of both parties to translate their commitments into actions.

Given the impact of this new spirit of counterterrorism cooperation between Trkiye and Iraq, it is prudent to consider a few caveats. For example, terrorists, especially those crushed by Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, will seek new routes. If they head toward Iran due to geographic proximity or other reasons, the move could complicate the fight against terrorism. Tehran should walk its talk and go beyond lip service to Trkiyes' concerns. Effective cooperation must replace mere verbal compassion.

It is essential to recall here a point highlighted several times by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The Turkish army, with its advanced military and intelligence capabilities, can fight the PKK anywhere. However, Ankara has always sought constructive relations with its neighbors to lead this fight while maintaining cordial relations and nurturing the spirit of trans-regional cooperation.

Echoes in Sulaymaniyah

A similar situation applies to the Sulaymaniyah-based Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The leader of the PUK, Bafel Talabani, adopted a particular position. In this new chapter of cooperation, he continues to distance himself from the federal government while remaining apathetic towards the PKK. Perhaps due to Talabani's lack of experience, he does not seem to understand that the winds of change are coming and that his stance on terrorism will have a serious impact on his political future.

Attempting to legitimize the arming and training of the PKK terrorist organization under the cover of the socio-ethnic realities of the region will not bring any economic benefit or development of infrastructure, which are at the heart of local demands.

On the contrary, an expanded cooperation scenario in which Trkiye would reopen air access to Sulaymaniyah, increase investments in PUK-administered areas and integrate the region as an extension in connectivity projects like the development corridor, ultimately leading to increased prosperity, would be beneficial for all. . Therefore, reaching a mutual agreement between local and central actors on the Trkiyes' fight against the PKK would bring a win-win situation long-term.

The era of collaboration between Trkiye and Iraq covers a wide range of areas, from security and trade to cross-border waters and military advancements. An essential precondition for the continuation of many agreements is the creation of a region free of PKK terrorism.

In this new phase of intra-regional collaboration, we hope for the implementation of more effective and sustainable strategies that will bring security and prosperity to all.