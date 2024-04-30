Narendra Modi: Congress collects 'RR tax' in Telangana: PM Modi

Zaheerabad (Telangana), April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the Congress government in Telangana was collecting 'RR tax' from industrialists and entrepreneurs and sending a part of this black money to Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi, without naming anyone, appealed to the people of Telangana to elect BJP candidates to control the 'RR tax'.

He also warned people that if the 'RR tax' is left unchecked, it will destroy Telangana as it will not be able to increase any further.

It is worth mentioning that the abbreviation of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's name is RR.

“Earlier, TRS/BRS was destroying Telangana and now RR tax is destroying it,” he said.

Stating that the Telugu film industry has produced many hit films, the Prime Minister said, “'RRR' was a hit film. Now the Telangana Congress has imposed RR tax. While the “RRR” brought glory to the country, the RR tax brings shame.

“Industrialists and entrepreneurs in Telangana are being asked to pay a certain percent of their income as RR tax through the back door. There is an allegation that a specific portion of this black money goes to Delhi. »

He also claimed that Congress had found a new way to loot people by considering imposing an inheritance tax, adding that under the proposed plan, 55 percent of people's life savings would be taken as inheritance tax.

The Prime Minister also termed the Congress and BRS as part of the “corruption racket”.

When the BRS indulged in corruption and committed the biggest scam in Kaleshwaram, the Congress, which was in opposition, had promised to investigate. But after coming to power, he was content to take care of these issues, PM Modi said.

He also claimed that when the BRS was in power, there was no progress in investigating the cash vote case.

The Prime Minister alleged that BRS leaders were involved in the party-run liquor scam in Delhi, pointing out that the Congress had an alliance with the same party in the national capital.

“When an investigation was carried out, members of the corruption racket supported each other,” he said.

Asserting that the BJP prioritizes the welfare of farmers, he accused the Congress of betraying the farmers.

“Congress had promised to waive loans to farmers within 100 days, but it has still not fulfilled its promise. He had also promised a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on paddy, but now he is not ready to open his mouth on this promise,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the country has seen that when a government is strong and decisive, it can create history with its work, citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as an example.

Stating that the temple should have been built immediately after Independence, the Prime Minister said the temple was not built by Modi but it became possible due to the votes of the people.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP MP G. Laxman, party candidate from Zaheerabad BB Patil and BJP candidate from Medak Raghunandan Rao were present at the election rally.