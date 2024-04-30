Imran Khan finalizes name for PAC chairman post





ISLAMABAD: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has finalized a name for the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, marking an end to disputes among party members, reported Tuesday ARY News.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan had finalized the name of Sher Afzal Marwats for the post of PAC chairman, adding that all disputes were now over.

Furthermore, lawyer Gohar announced that he would organize a protest with the new opposition alliance against the government, and it would continue until their demands were met. The demonstration aims to guarantee the independence of the judiciary and to uphold the rule of law, he added.

The PTI chairman also ruled out any negotiations with the government, saying there were no ongoing discussions with anyone. He added that if progress was made on anything, it would be shared with the public.

Read more: Sher Afzal Marwat says ready to withdraw from PAC presidential race

Earlier, the names of PTI's Hamid Khan, Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and JUI-F's Noor Alam Khan were revealed for the top spot in the PAC.

Later, the government and the opposition in the National Assembly finalized their negotiations on a power-sharing formula and agreed on the framework for the composition of the standing committees of the lower house of Parliament.

Under the agreed formula, the all-powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be headed by an opposition MP, while the Kashmir committee would be headed by a Treasury member.

The PAC would be made up of 23 members16 from the Treasury benches and seven members of the opposition. Its president would be an opposition MP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-finalises-name-for-pac-chairman-slot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos