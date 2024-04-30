Turkey set to approve deal with Mozambique that includes sharing military intelligence

Nordic Monitor/Stockholm

Turkey is close to approving a comprehensive military agreement with southern African country Mozambique that includes an exchange of military intelligence that will be coordinated by the two countries' respective military intelligence agencies.

The agreement, titled Military Framework Agreement between the Republic of Trkiye and the Republic of Mozambique, encompasses a wide range of areas of cooperation, including training, personnel exchange, military intelligence sharing, joint operations and collaboration in the fields of logistics, communications, electronics, information systems and cyber defense.

The deal follows growing interest among African countries in purchasing sophisticated military equipment from Turkey, including armed drones. Mozambican Defense Minister Cristvo Artur Chume paid an official visit to Turkey in September 2023, during which he held talks with his Turkish counterpart and visited major Turkish defense contractors.

It was during this visit that the military framework agreement was signed by Minister Chume and his Turkish counterpart, Yaar Gler. This agreement will also facilitate the donation, sale and rental of military equipment in Mozambique.

The Mozambican Defense Minister visited the Defense Industry Presidency (SSB), an entity sanctioned by the United States in December 2020 for Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile defense system. Following an inter-delegation meeting, SSB Chairman Haluk Grgn and Minister Chume signed a Defense Industry Cooperation Agreement outlining the fundamentals of collaborative activities in the defense industry. defense between the two countries.

The Mozambican delegation also visited Baykar, a drone manufacturer run by Seluk Bayraktar, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Baykar has secured major contracts not only with the Turkish government but also with foreign countries, largely due to the substantial support he receives from Erdogan. The president actively promotes the sale of drones to the Turkish armed forces and foreign countries, contributing to Baykar's skyrocketing profits from sales in domestic and international markets.

The delegation also visited the state-owned defense company Aselsan, known for its diverse product range, which includes communications and information technologies, radar and electronic warfare systems, electro-optics, avionics, unmanned systems, land and naval equipment, air defense and missile systems. and command and control systems as well as solutions for transportation, security, traffic management, automation and healthcare technologies.

Full text of the Türkiye-Mozambique military framework agreement:

Turkey_Mozambique_military_agreement

According to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, Mozambique wishes to designate Turkey as a strategic partner. The agreement will pave the way for such a designation, allowing Turkey to send military advisors and technical teams to help the African nation develop its military capabilities.

The military framework agreement provides for joint military exercises between the armed forces of the two countries, including live-fire exercises. Additionally, the Turkish Navy would be allowed to make calls at Mozambican ports. The exchange of military intelligence will take place through secure channels and coordinated by the heads of military intelligence of the two countries.

Both countries can file a request to obtain military intelligence from the other, but these requests are subject to certain conditions. “The request for the exchange of military intelligence information will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and may be rejected if it endangers the national sovereignty and security of either party or significantly contradicts its national or international interests” , specifies the agreement. States.

In the event of a dispute regarding the implementation of any provision of the agreement, Turkey and Mozambique agreed that such disputes would be resolved through consultations and negotiations rather than through the courts or a third party. The agreement is valid for five years, with tacit one-year extensions unless either party first declares its intention to terminate the agreement.

Over the past decade, Turkey has intensified its campaign to sign military and defense industrial agreements with a number of African countries. These agreements involve the sale of military equipment, the deployment of troops and the promotion of its foreign policy objectives.

African countries are increasingly attracted to Turkish weapons, especially drones, due to the ease and efficiency of sales procedures and approval processes.

Turkey does not impose any political or human rights conditions on the sale of arms and ammunition. This is convenient for African countries as they often face lengthy and complicated procedures, requiring approval from their respective parliaments to purchase weapons from their Western partners.

Another contributing factor is that many companies operating in the defense industry are owned by businessmen close to President Erdogan's inner circle, making deals and negotiations easier.

Turkish drone sales have been highlighted in UN reports for their violations of embargoes in Libya and Somalia in recent years.

Letter from the Turkish President to Parliament requesting ratification of the military agreement with Mozambique:

Erdogan_signs_Mozambique_agreement

Turkish-Ethiopian military relations rose to the international agenda after the Ethiopian army on January 7, 2023, targeted a primary school building filled with children, women and elderly men in using drones purchased in Turkey. At least 59 civilians were killed and dozens more were injured in the attack. Until then, Turkey had not sold drones to Ethiopia. The remnants of weapons recovered from the site were determined to be MAM-L (intelligent micromunition) guided bombs produced by Turkey's Roketsan and associated exclusively with Turkish-made Bayraktar drones.

The Turkish president submitted the military framework agreement between Turkey and Mozambique to Parliament for approval on April 4. The President of Parliament referred the agreement to the Foreign Affairs Committee on April 16 for debate. The committee and general assembly are expected to manage without major obstacles.