Will topple govt whenever Imran Khan asks: CM Gandapur





ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would overthrow the PML-N-led federal government whenever the founder of the Imran Khan's party would ask him to do so, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News Khabar show, CM Gandapur said that PTI founder Imran Khan had always expressed his willingness to talk to everyone for the betterment of Pakistan. Imran Khan has no personal agenda and would only hold negotiations for the betterment of Pakistan, he added.

He also mentioned that the PTI had never before mentioned any conditions for negotiations and was only recently informed that he and two others had been tasked to negotiate on behalf of the party.

The chief minister also mentioned that Pakistan is a country which is not truly independent and the system is such that many decisions are influenced by foreign powers.

Gandapur stressed that it would only participate in the talks if they were meaningful and productive, and would not compromise on the interests of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also expressed hope that the negotiations will be successful and the country can move forward in a positive direction.

Replying to a question, CM Gandapur demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents, saying he was ready to approach the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court through the cabinet to make this application.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire to pass a resolution in the Assembly to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents, which he said will carry weight. He also accused the Electoral Commission of violating the constitution and not allocating specific seats to his party.

Gandapur alleged that the Election Commission had repeatedly violated the constitution and even asked the federal government to legislate later, while his party would meet the Election Commission over the special seats.

He adds that there is neither rule of law nor merit in the cases against him and that the independence of the judiciary is compromised.

