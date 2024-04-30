“Congress is determined to give hard-earned wealth to their vote bank”: PM Modi writes letter to NDA Phase 3 candidates | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to create awareness among voters about the The so-called Congressional plan take away “ reservation with SC ST and OBC and give it to their vote bank.”

In a personal letter addressed to Phase 3 candidates, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress and its allies harbor divisive and discriminatory intentions, despite the fact that reservations based on religion are unconstitutional.

“They are also determined to take away the people's hard-earned wealth and give it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they are introducing dangerous ideas like inheritance taxes. The nation must come together to stop them.” he said.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi praised him as an invaluable contributor to the party and a successful minister at both the central and state level in Gujarat. He highlighted Shah's commitment to India's growth and social service since their association began in the 1980s.

PM Modi praised Shah's role as BJP president in making it the largest party in the world and his contributions as a minister in the repeal of Article 370 and the passage of three penal laws in Parliament. He also praised Shah's excellent performance as Parliament Speaker and his ability to present complex issues in a simple manner.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Shah would still receive the support of the people of his Gandhinagar constituency, where he served as a Lok Sabha MP.

In his letters to the candidates, Prime Minister Modi reminded them of the difficulties faced by Indian families over the last five to six decades. He noted that although the quality of life has improved for all sections of society over the past 10 years, there is still much to be done and this election will be crucial to ensuring a better life for all.

The Prime Minister said every vote for the BJP would contribute to India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the encouraging trends in the first two phases of the election, indicating that the people of India have decided to support this vision. .

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the summer heat and called on voters to vote early in the morning. He urged the party members to motivate people to vote in large numbers and focus on winning in every polling booth as victory in every polling booth leads to success in the constituency. He also asked workers to take care of their health and that of those around them.

PM Modi also addressed voters and said, “As a BJP candidate, I urge you to convey to every voter my assurance that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. victory in the elections. Modi guarantees that we will work 24/7 until 2047! »

Prime Minister Modi also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan, praising his work since the beginning of student politics. He hailed Chouhan saying that during his tenure, Madhya Pradhesh had been considered as one of the leading states.

