Politics
Democrats: We'll save the president's job if the GOP tries to oust
Washington –
House Democrats will vote to save Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's job if some of his fellow Republican lawmakers seek to remove him from office, Democratic leaders said Tuesday, likely ensuring for now that Johnson will avoid be ousted from office like his predecessor, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Johnson, a Republican from Los Angeles, has faced sharp criticism from some Republicans for advancing aid to Ukraine as part of a $95 billion emergency spending package passed this this month. It would only take a handful of Republicans to remove Johnson from the presidency if the Democratic caucus agreed to the effort.
But Democratic leaders ruled out that possibility.
Now, after completing our work on national security, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of pro-Putin Republican obstruction, the three top Democrats said in a statement. House Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar. . We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate the chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.
The Democrats' announcement ensures that Johnson will survive the most difficult period of his term so far, which has seen him battle internal divisions in the Republican Party to pass government funding, renewal of a key surveillance and aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. To do so, Johnson has often been forced to rely on Democrats' votes, creating an unusual governing coalition that has angered far-right members who say their majority is being squandered.
Greene, R-Ga., filed a resolution with the House clerk last month calling for a rescission motion that would remove Johnson from office if approved by the House. And while Greene did not force immediate passage of the resolution, she told reporters she was setting the stage for future consideration. She had two co-sponsors, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Johnson was quick to distance himself from Democrats on the issue, saying he had no conversations with Jeffries or anyone to save his job.
I was focused on getting the supplemental program done, Johnson said, referring to the aid package. Of course, colleagues from both parties came to me and said we would not tolerate this. …I didn't ask anyone for help. I'm not focused on that at all. »
Many Republicans in the House of Representatives are eager to overcome the divisions that have plagued their ranks since they took the majority last January. In a closed-door session Tuesday morning, much of the discussion focused on how to create unity within the party as the November election approaches.
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., said Republicans heard from Michael Whatley, the new chairman of the Republican National Committee, who emphasized that Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, wanted to unify the majority in the House. Bedroom. He said it was a message that certainly helped Johnson.
What he wants is a unified Republican majority, so my message sings the same song as President Trump, Barr said.
Greene nonetheless indicated she may move forward with her efforts to impeach Johnson, tweeting on She also called Johnson officially the Democratic Speaker of the House and asked what sticky deal he made to gain Democratic support.
Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I'm about to throw them their coming out party! Greene tweeted. Uniparty is a tongue-in-cheek term that some Republicans use to describe cooperation between some of their fellow Republicans and Democrats.
Greene announced a press conference on the issue on Wednesday. During Tuesday's votes, she had a lengthy conversation with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who said afterward that he highlighted the work Republicans were trying to accomplish as she was considering her next decision.
Ultimately it's his decision, but we've had a conversation about it, Scalise said.
McCarthy's impeachment in October left the House adrift for nearly a month, unable to pass legislation as Republicans struggled to choose a replacement. Republicans were keen to avoid a repeat of this situation in November.
It's huge, it's huge, especially for the presidential election, but all of us up and down the ballot, said Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. They don't want another 30 days of a dysfunctional Congress, and that's what you'd get. »
Many Democrats, even before Tuesday's announcement, had said they would consider helping Johnson, but they were also awaiting direction from their leaders and stressed that for Johnson to gain their support, he would have to authorize the vote on emergency aid. package focused on Ukraine and Israel.
Democrats have made clear that their approach would be to table Greene's motion, rather than voting affirmatively for Johnson, particularly given his role in challenging Trump's 2020 election in the lead-up to the January 6 attack 2021 against the US Capitol.
Democrats also feared a repeat of the unrest that occurred during McCarthy's impeachment. Democratic leaders, in their statement of opposition to Greene's efforts, emphasized their willingness to work across party lines on national priorities.
We weren't looking for chaos. Were adults in the room,” said Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H.
Some Republican lawmakers, however, said Democrats' change in tactics was a sign of remorse for helping oust McCarthy.
I think Democrats realize they voted with the wrong small group of people last time, said Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y. Mike Johnson has shown he is a leader. He has the ability to gain support from both sides on the issues that matter most to the American people.
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
