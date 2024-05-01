Erdoans pushes for new constitution: parliament speaker visits main opposition leader

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu began consultations with political parties on drafting a new constitution by visiting the main leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) zgr zel in an initiative considered as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's broader push to craft a new constitution. a new constitutive document.

Kurtulmu visited the CHP headquarters, marking the start of consultations on a possible new constitution.

During the visit, which lasted about 50 minutes, Kurtulmu and CHP Chairman Zel discussed procedural aspects of the constitutional reform without delving into details of the constitutional content.

Kurtulmu stressed the importance of establishing a consensus-based process.

“We have not yet talked about the content of the constitution. Today’s discussions focused on procedures,” Kurtulmu said.

He expressed hope that a new constitution could emerge from a consensus with more than 400 parliamentary votes, out of the 600 seats in the legislative body.

In his response to Kurtulmus' remarks, zel highlighted critical problems faced by Turks, such as poverty and unemployment, and questioned the timing and necessity of a new constitution in the face of such pressing social needs.

“If people have such high expectations for basic survival, how does a new constitution meet their needs? Zel said.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the existing constitution before creating a new one and highlighted current issues related to respecting the constitution.

The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) has also expressed skepticism about the motivations behind the push for constitutional change.

DEM Group Vice President Glistan Kl Koyiit criticized the government's approach, suggesting the initiative could serve as a lifeline for the ruling party rather than a genuine attempt to improve democratic governance.

“If discussions on a new constitution are conducted from a perspective that might revitalize the ruling party instead of addressing the real needs of society, we will not participate in the process,” Koyiit said.

She stressed the need for a constitution that reflects the different needs and rights of the people and does not serve party political interests.

Kurtulmu plans to continue consultations with other party leaders, including those from the DEM party, the Islamist opposition Felicity (SP) party and possibly the nationalist opposition Good (Y) party, depending on the political calendar.

The talks are part of a broader strategy by Erdoan and his government to rejuvenate their political agenda after significant defeats in local elections and amid persistent economic challenges.

In local elections, the CHP became the leading party for the first time in 47 years, winning 37.7 percent of the vote, retaining control of key cities and making substantial gains in other regions, while the Party for Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP), for the first time in 22 years, came second, with only 35.4 percent of the vote.

Turkey currently has a constitution that was drafted following a military coup in 1980. The 1982 Constitution has undergone numerous amendments but is still criticized for being far from democratic and liberal.

In recent months, Erdoan and his AKP leaders have talked about the need for a new constitution for Turkey; However, critics say Erdoan is far from allowing the people to enjoy even the freedoms granted by the current constitution. They argue that Erdoan's push for a new constitution may be aimed at diverting attention from more pressing socio-economic issues and consolidating power under the guise of reforms.

The process is expected to drag on until the next legislature. Kurtulmu wants to reach preliminary procedural agreements by the end of May.