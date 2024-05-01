The ex-president is reportedly unhappy with lawyer Todd Blanche





Top line

Former President Donald Trump has complained privately about his lawyer Todd Blanche, who is defending him during his criminal trial in Manhattan, the New York Times reported Tuesday, with the ex-president saying the lawyer is not not aggressive enough towards witnesses, judge and jury. pool as he denounces the accusations against him as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media with attorney Todd Blanche outside his criminal investigation… [+] trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 2.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump criticized Blanche several times, the Times reported citing unnamed sources, saying the lawyer did not follow Trump's directives sufficiently and was not aggressive enough.

The former president wants his lawyer to attack the witnesses, the jury, because Trump believes it is biased against him, as well as Judge Juan Merchan, reports the Times.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor who left his law firm to represent Trump, is one of three lawyers representing the ex-president in his trial in Manhattan, along with Emil Bovea, a partner in Blanche's current firm and experienced defense attorney, Susan Necheles.

The lawyer attracted negative attention during a recent hearing on whether Trump violated a silence order against him, in which Merchan berated Blanche and said he was losing credibility with the court, and Blanche has not cross-examined the two witnesses who have finished so far. their testimony, former American media CEO David Pecker and former Trump aide Rhona Graff.

Trump has already considered Blanche his favorite lawyer, the Times reports, and Blanche is also representing Trump in his two federal criminal cases, for trying to overturn the 2020 election and for allegedly mishandling White House documents.

Blanche has not yet responded to a request for comment, while Trump adviser Jason Miller said in a statement that the ex-president and his lawyers are fully focused on fighting this ridiculous Manhattan lawsuit, claiming that anonymous comments from people not in the room are just that. and he would be very skeptical of any rumors or rumors surrounding this matter.

To monitor

Trump's criminal trial will resume Tuesday morning and is expected to continue for another five weeks. The Times gave no indication that Trump was considering removing Blanche from his legal team, although it could still go after the lawyer if the jury finds the ex-president guilty.

Large number

4 million dollars. That's the amount Trump, through his Save America PAC, paid the Blanches law firm, according to Federal Election Commission filings between April 2023, just after Trump's indictment in Manhattan, and March 31, the most recent date for which campaign finance data is available. According to the Times, Trump has privately questioned his lawyers' high salaries, as the ex-president has paid his lawyers more than $50 million through Save America since he was first indicted last year.

Contra

Blanche's defenders noted to the Times that Trump put the lawyer in a difficult position, as if he were actually adopting Trump's approach and angrily lashing out at witnesses, jurors and others in case, this would likely result in punishment by the judge. and could hurt Trump's case. It's not always the optimal defense strategy in a trial to attack every minute, every hour of every day, all the way, former prosecutor Elie Honig told the Times.

Key context

Trump is on trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, which stem from reimbursements he made to ex-attorney Michael Cohen after the lawyer paid the movie star $130,000 for adults Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to cover up her allegations. an affair with Trump. While in the White House, Trump repaid Cohen through a series of payments throughout 2017, which prosecutors say were paid through the Trump Organization and falsely labeled as legal payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and his lawyers have argued that the reimbursement checks were personal expenses, not business payments. Blanche has represented Trump in court since he was first indicted in the case last year, leaving the major law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in April 2023 and starting her own firm Blanche Law in order to represent the ex-president. The attorney also served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

