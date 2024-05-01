Strengthening economic and military ties between Russia and China is better for war than business

Russia and China continue to intensify their economic, diplomatic and military cooperation more than two years after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The deepening ties, which will be cemented next month by Russian President Vladimir Putin visit to China, appear to have provided partial relief to Russia from the impact of Western sanctions on its economy, which have hit energy exports particularly hard, and given a boost to the acquisition of much-needed assets . defense equipment. But this growing relationship constitutes a very imperfect solution to the international isolation that Russia feels and that China fears.

Just weeks before the Kremlin launches its all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Beijing officially announced their no-holds-barred relationship, agreeing to what had been a marriage of convenience and renewing their vows, this time with emotion. Since then, bilateral trade and military cooperation between the two countries have exploded.

Trade between Russia and China has reached a save 240 billion dollars last year, and that continued to grow in the first quarter of this year. Russia sends oil and natural gas east and in return receives cars, machinery and some critical components to keep its defense industrial base operating. In particular, American officials say, China supplies Russia with drone and missile engines as well as semiconductors that Russia needs for its defense industry. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week protested to his Chinese counterpart on Beijing's role in supporting Moscow's illegal war in Ukraine.

But growing military cooperation is not just about the war in Ukraine. This also has implications for possible conflict between the United States and China.

Even more important is what Russia must give in exchange for what it gets from China, said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the transatlantic security program at the Center for a New American Security. Russia is increasing the military capabilities of China and our other adversaries.

Moscow, which has been hesitant for years to supply Beijing with advanced military and military equipment, aerospace technology, now opens the safe, providing air defense systems And would have some of the advanced technologies used in China's revolutionary new calm submarines.

Closer trade and military ties go hand in hand with reinvigorated diplomatic action. This month, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and the two men welcomed the creation of an alternative to the U.S.-led global order; Lavrov said Strengthening ties with China was Russia's top foreign policy priority. When Putin visits the country next month, it will mark his First of all travel abroad from re-election in March.

Both countries are at odds with the West, particularly the United States, Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and China for many reasons, including their threat take Taiwan by force, so they seek safe haven.

In many ways, the intensification of economic relations between the two countries is the product of Western pressure. Russia, hit by the strengthening of Western sanctions after its large-scale invasion, belatedly sought alternative markets to the lucrative market it had lost in Europe.

China, which is clearly preparing for a possible military solution to its decades-old Taiwan problem, is itself I'm trying to prepare for a world of economic suffering. This is why, in recent years, Xi has not only sought autonomy in high-tech sectors threatened by Western trade restrictions, but also increasingly warned Chinese public opinion of the need to prepare for extreme scenarios should the country become an economic and financial pariah due to its own war of choice.

They create an alternative order. Their convergence creates a new center of gravity around which others can gravitate when dissatisfied, said Kendall-Taylor, who previously served as a U.S. intelligence officer. She said the rejuvenated grouping, despite many historical and contemporary differences, will make it more difficult for the United States and Europe to bring together coalitions of countries to impose costs on aggressor states and enforce global rules.

Yet a Sino-Russian condominium will solve neither Russia's immediate problems nor China's long-term challenges.

For Russia, the biggest victim of the war in Ukraine, besides almost half a million The dead and wounded Russians gain access to the European market for their energy exports, which once accounted for about 40 percent of the Russian budget. By making lemonade from lemons that likely represent a permanent loss to its largest and richest market, Russia has stepped up the turn east that it began when it first started a war with Ukraine and was met with Western sanctions. Russian oil, largely blocked from the West, is flowing east. Russian gas, now unwanted in Europe, is seeking a new home in China.

But the Chinese market is no substitute for markets lost by Russia elsewhere: it is smaller, earns less, and promises almost none of the advanced energy sector technology that Moscow needs for its fields to operate efficiently and its compressors to operate efficiently. work.

Asia is a consolation prize, and a poor one, compared to Europe's loss, said Craig Kennedy, an expert on the Russian energy sector at Harvard University's Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

Russian oil, once traded in Europe modestly by global benchmarks and part of an integrated energy system with Russian gas stations and retail sales, is now rushing stealthily around the seas looking for buyers who demand and receive big discounts. Russian oil exports to China flew away, replacing Saudi Arabia as Beijing's leading supplier. But all this is at a discount, and China pockets the profits by refining Russian crude at home.

Ditto with Russian natural gas, which once heated Europe but is now largely untapped in Siberia since Europe quickly gave up Russian gas due to Putin's latest war. Plans between Russia and China to increase (discounted) gas sales, underway for years, could reach an additional 16 billion cubic meters per year, or about 10% of what Russia once exported to increased price to Europe.

And while in the past Russia could count on Europe for cutting-edge technology to exploit its depleted oil fields, tackle ambitious border projects and keep its liquefaction plants operational. gas in the Arctic, it can now hardly get any of this. Chinese technology can fill Russian gaps in drones, chips and missiles, but it cannot revive old oil fields or maintain thousands of miles of gas pipelines equipped with vital turbines for compression.

Russia must change course because it has no other choice, Kennedy said. But we are only now beginning to see the full impacts of moving Russian energy markets from west to east, he said.

And while both countries tout the broader importance of their growing trade relationship, touting a rapprochement dedollarization bilateral trade, the reality is much more complicated. Despite years of shyness Chinese efforts to internationalize its currency and transform it into something resembling a reserve currency, the renminbi still sits between the Canadian dollar and the British pound in that cross-border trade becomes a distant rival to the US dollar and the euro.

Even Russian companies doing more business with China rely on expensive intermediaries to understand how to manage payments and transactions in a world where US financial sanctions play into the hands of banks that facilitate illicit trade. In some cases, it is not just Russian exports that are heading east: due to difficulties linked to international financial sanctions, some Russian companies are turning east. decamped foundry and everything in China.

Recent US moves to deploy even more sanctions, nominally against Iran but targeting Chinese involvement, serves as a reminder of the reach of the dollar-denominated global financial system. Even the bottlenecks in Russian bilateral trade with China reflect the reluctance of Chinese banks to risk opprobrium for what is, after all, a tertiary market.

As China prepares its population and economy to withstand what could be a battery of sanctions and financial isolation in the event of war in the Pacific, the much-vaunted closer ties with Russia are actually a reminder of how the new center has little economic and financial influence. of gravity really has it.