The country is doing well: why young unemployed Indians still support Modi | India Elections 2024 News

Patna, Bihar Sanjeev Kumar is 27 years old and unemployed. A desperate situation made worse by the imminent retirement of his father, a car salesman, in a few years.

A business studies graduate from Patna, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Bihar, he voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, hoping to win one of millions of new jobs promised by the ruling party and its party. chief.

Kumar took two exams for jobs in so-called Group D posts in the Indian Railways. This job category is the lowest in the hierarchy of public sector jobs in India, but it comes with attractive benefits and job security.

He passed neither test and complains that far fewer vacancies are advertised than are actually available.

Things are getting a little difficult now. My father is retiring soon and I am under pressure to find a job. We are a middle-class family, Kumar told Al Jazeera.

But none of this, Kumar added, will deter him from voting for Modi again in India's ongoing national elections. Bihar, India's third most populous state with over 100 million people, will vote in seven phases of the mammoth electoral process, with the next phase taking place on May 7.

We don't get jobs, that's true. But at least the country is doing well, Kumar told Al Jazeera.

Kumar's policy choice underscores a broader pattern that, at first glance, may seem contradictory, but which analysts say is critical to Modi's success: The prime minister's sectarian popularity appears unaffected by the discontent of many voters facing their economic situation.

A recent survey of 10,000 voters by New Delhi-based think tank the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) and its subsidiary Lokniti found that inflation and lack of jobs are the main concerns of Indian voters. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed said it was more difficult to find a job than it was five years ago. Only 12 percent of those surveyed said it was easier to find a job. Opinion on inflation was similar, with 71 percent of respondents saying there had been an increase in the price of basic goods over the past five years.

Yet the same survey also reveals that voters' confidence in Modi remains largely unshakeable, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they would vote for the BJP in the current election.

The reasons, voters and analysts say, are many: from the perception of India's growing global status under Modi and the belief among many that the current government is less corrupt than previous ones, to careful management of image and a cocktail of religion-based policies.

Improved status of India

Among the many promises that brought Modi to power in 2014, creating 20 million jobs each year was among the biggest, and it resonated in a country where more than half of its 1.4 billion workers residents are under 30 years old.

However, unemployment has reached new heights under his rule, even though India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The International Labor Organization and the Institute for Human Development said in a report released this year that the country's youth made up 83 percent of the country's unemployed population, with two-thirds of them having a bachelor's degree. secondary or higher education.

The government rejected the report, alleging an inconsistency in the data.

However, the Modis government itself admitted last year that nearly a million positions were vacant in various government departments, including 290,000 in the railway sector alone.

Yet as India votes, unemployment concerns are not a powerful enough reason for many young people in Bihar, the poorest of India's major states, to vote against Modi.

Modi has improved India's status in the international arena, which will actually help us create more jobs, Kumar said. I heard that Tesla is interested in investing in India because of the ease of doing business that Modi has facilitated in the country.

In fact, Tesla chief Elon Musk postponed his India visit last week even though he visited China.

What pleases Kumar most, he said, are two things Modi did in his second term: building a temple for the Hindu god Ram in the city of Ayodhya and the abolition of the Muslim practice of triple talaq or divorce. Both these issues figured prominently in the BJP's election manifesto.

In January, Modi inaugurated the grand Ram temple, which was built on the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood until a Hindu mob demolished it in 1992, claiming it was the birthplace of Ram. A popular and polarizing pro-temple movement that began in the 1980s essentially catapulted the BJP into the Indian political mainstream.

Similarly, the Modis government passed a law in 2019 banning triple talaq, a practice where a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply pronouncing talaq, the Arabic word for divorce, three times in a row, contrary to the pronunciation recommended over a period of three. month. Although the practice is rare among Indian Muslims, many members of the community view the ban as a further attack on their fundamental rights to freely practice their religion.

Kumar sees the ban differently. People say this government is against Muslims and minorities, but it has helped Muslim women by ending the draconian practice of triple talaq, Kumar told Al Jazeera.

What about the destruction of the Babri Mosque? No one is stopping Muslims in the country from practicing their faith. But, for example, if Muslim leaders have in the past demolished temples to build a mosque instead, that needs to be corrected, Kumar said. He [Modi] righted a wrong committed 500 years ago against Hindus.

Modis guarantees

Other unemployed youth from Bihar, with whom Al Jazeera spoke, cited the Modi government's clean image compared to that of previous governments, the focus on a so-called digital revolution and the international status of India as reasons for their support for Modi.

Like Kumar, Aman Gupta, also 27, is preparing for a government job but has failed to secure one for five years. Yet he too believes that only Modi can make India a global power.

Internationally, the world views India as an emerging superpower. As the largest democracy, we are pushing for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, despite China's attempts to block us. I heard that the UN even asked Modi to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, he said.

While some suggest that India, with its close historical ties to Russia, could help negotiate an end to Moscow's war against its neighbor, which it invaded in February 2022, New Delhi has largely preferred to stay on the sidelines of the conflict.

In India too, Gupta said, Modi has won his trust.

Gupta spoke about the direct benefit transfers that the government provides through a series of programs to some of the most vulnerable people in Indian society. People are getting money into their bank accounts, he said. The government also offers low-interest loans to young people to start their own businesses.

Neelanjan Sircar, a senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, said that while surveys such as the one conducted by CSDS-Lokniti highlight concerns about economic distress, the BJP's image of Modi has helped him to avoid any major consequences.

A big part of what the BJP is doing is thinking about how to centralize all political attributions on Modi, he said. His campaign promises are presented as Modis guarantees.

This is the strategy of a party where the leader is a cult figure and the party is the vehicle of the leader, Sircar told Al Jazeera.

Whether it's economic distress or even issues like violence in [the northeastern state of] Manipur, Modi is not directly tainted. People can blame [the] other BJP leaders. Consequently, during regional elections, [the] The BJP could be voted out. But this is not about anger at Modi, he said.

More than 200 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur over the past year. Although the BJP rules Manipur, Modi is yet to visit the state since the violence began.

Chandrachur Singh, a political science professor at Delhi University, said the opposition, a consortium of nearly two dozen parties, has been unable to rally people around economic distress, although she made it an important electoral issue.

The problem with the opposition is that it is a collection of parties with divergent views whose sole objective seems to be to unseat Modi. For the people, this does not seem like a sufficient program, he told Al Jazeera.

Singh said the fact that the opposition did not project a face against Modi was also a problem. [Congress Party leader] Rahul Gandhi is slowly emerging as that leader, but in terms of perception, he is still far behind Modi, he said.

Back in Patna, Kumar and Gupta agree.

It's also about who else we can vote for, Kumar said. Rahul Gandhi is indeed the head of a political party, but I don't see him leading the nation. He does not have the same leadership skills as Modi.

Gupta said he did not believe the opposition had the capacity to deliver on its promises on jobs and the economy. The only goal of the opposition is to destroy the BJP. Everything else seems secondary.