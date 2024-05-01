Delhi HC rejects plea to disqualify PM Narendra Modi from elections





THE Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a request to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six years for canvassing votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party, allegedly in the name of religion, Live Law reported. The petitioner, advocate Anand S Jondhale, had cited a speech made by Modi on April 9 in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. During his speech, Modi had appealed to voters to vote for his party in the name of Hindu deities and Hindu places of worship as well as Sikh deities and Sikh places of worship, the petitioner had argued. The plea said Modi had also made comments against opposition parties, alluding to their favoring Muslims. In his complaint to the Election Commission, Jondhale had said that Modi was taking credit for the construction of the Ram temple in 2007. Ayodhya developing the Corridor of Kartarpur Sahib and bring back from Afghanistan copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. The petitioner had sought directions to disqualify Modi from contesting elections for six years under the Representation of the People Act. However, the electoral body took no action. The model code of conduct, under which elections are held in India, states: No party or candidate shall participate in any activity likely to aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred or provoke tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. On Monday, Justice Sachin Datta rejected the plea, saying it was completely ill-conceived for several reasons. Firstly, once the petitioner files his complaint dated April 10, 2024 with the ECI [Election Commission of India] the petitioner has no reason to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court, even before the ECI has ruled on the said complaint, The Indian Express the court quoted the court as saying. The court also said that Jondhale's plea presupposes that there was a violation of the model code of conduct and book of instructions, which is completely unjustified. Read also :

