The judge grants Donald Trump the delay he wanted





A judge has adjourned the Jan. 6 trial against former President Donald Trump until September, virtually guaranteeing he will not face trial before the presidential election.

Rep. Barbara Lee was the lead plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed against several fellow House Democrats who said they were obstructed from their duties by the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The case was brought under an 1871 law that sought to prevent the Ku Klux Klan from intimidating members of Congress from holding office. Washington District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Monday that “immunity-related discovery” will continue until September 11, 2024.

Once the investigation concludes in September, both sides will present their arguments on why Trump does or does not have presidential immunity from civil lawsuits — not to be confused with presidential immunity from criminal prosecution that the Court supreme must examine. The first could last several months.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Donald Trump's lawyer on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Several members of Congress have filed a lawsuit against Trump in connection with the ensuing riot at the Capitol… The President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House. House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Several members of Congress filed a lawsuit against Trump in connection with the ensuing riot at the Capitol. More from Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

If Trump wins immunity, the matter is over.

Otherwise, further discovery is expected on the facts of the case and a trial will likely not take place until after the January 2025 inauguration.

Trump, who has consistently said he is seeking to delay his trials, could then ask the federal court to postpone the case until he leaves office.

On December 4, 2023, Lee released a statement saying “justice is owed to the congressional staff, Capitol support staff, law enforcement, and members of Congress who feared for their lives on January 6 2021”. see Mr. Trump in court.

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin wrote on Monday on civil law for acts even outside. perimeter” of their official functions.

“But they [the D.C. Circuit] ruled that Trump had not yet demonstrated his right to such immunity and would instead have the opportunity to prove in the lower court that “his alleged actions before and on January 6 were taken in his official capacity as president.”

“This opinion was issued on December 1, 2023. And now, in the last days of April, Justice Amit Mehta, the district court judge to whom the case was assigned, has authorized the parties to conduct an “investigation “until September 11, 2024,” Rubin wrote.

She said this does not bode well for the criminal case against Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., in which he is accused of trying to undermine Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, was indicted on four counts for allegedly working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 riot in United States Capitol. He denied the accusations.

It is one of four criminal cases Trump faces. He has also pleaded not guilty in the other cases, denying any wrongdoing, and has repeatedly said they were part of a political witch hunt.

Voter fraud proceedings, which Tanya Chutkan, also a Washington district judge, is hearing, have been frozen while the Supreme Court considers the question of presidential immunity.

“Now think about the criminal case before Judge Chutkan: in a world where the Supreme Court similarly rules that there must be further proceedings in lower courts to determine whether Trump can mount an immunity defense , can this case be tried before 2025, increasingly, I don’t think – and that may be the only victory Trump wants or needs,” Rubin wrote.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-january-6-lawsuit-barbara-lee-congress-capitol-building-2020-election-1895438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos