« Briefed Pakistan before going to the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Balakot airstrike | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he informed Pakistan about the Balakot airstrikes even before news of the attack broke to Indian media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Bagalkot on Monday. (ANI Photo) Read also: 'Pakistan scared by coercive diplomacy' Former diplomat Ajay Bisaria reveals why Pakistan feared 'Qatal ki Raat' after Balakote HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Addressing a rally in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he did not believe in attacking from the rear and fought openly face to face. He said he had asked the forces to inform the media about the airstrike, but postponed the disclosure until he managed to inform Pakistan about the strikes and the destruction caused to the enemies. “I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them, but I said earlier that I would inform Pakistan over the phone about the night airstrikes and the destruction caused, but the Pakistanis did not come to the phone So I asked the forces to wait, “and after informing them, we then revealed to the whole world the airstrikes that had taken place during the night,” Modi was quoted as saying by the news agency. PTI. Further, the Prime Minister warned the infiltrators that it was Naya Bharat (New India), ghar mein ghus kar ke maarega (kill within one's (enemy) territory). Read also: Cong was ready to blame 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on sacred saffron: PM Modi in Pune At another rally in Maharashtra's Pune, Modi accused the Congress of inventing the theory of saffron terrorism, alleging that the grand old party was ready to shift blame for the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai on sacred saffron. On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks in Mumbai, the largest ever attack on Indian soil. At least 166 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the terrorist attack. Read also: Balakot operations showed offensive power can be used in nuclear context, says IAF chief Balakot Airstrike: The airstrikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror base were India's response to the Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on 14 February 2019. Twelve days later, IAF Mirage fighter jets hit three targets in Balakot, with five Spice 2000 bombs of Israeli origin with penetrating warheads that allowed them to pierce roofs before explode inside to cause maximum damage. (With inputs from PTI)

