South China Sea: Duterte-Xi deal investigation fuels allegations of political vengeance
Political analyst and former political adviser to President Ronald Llamas said the fact that the House of Representatives, which Duterte led when he was president, opened an investigation against him meant the move was political revenge orchestrated by Marcos Jr .
Llamas, who chairs political risk firm Galahad Consulting Agency, told This Week in Asia: [Duterte] is the main threat to Marcos, especially after all his attacks.
These attacks included threats of insurrection, uprising, mutiny and even hints of assassination, he said.
Llamas pointed out that during a January rally in Duterte's stronghold of Davao City, the ex-president's son, Sebastian Baste Duterte, called on Marcos Jr to resign and made ominous references to the personalities of Romanov and Mussolini, known to have been killed by their political rivals. .
He also noted that the congressional investigation could be used to dent Duterte's popularity, especially in the run-up to the midterm elections scheduled for May next year..
In the past, foreign policy has never been politically sexy, never an electoral issue, it has never been emotional until today. Partly because of social media, partly because of China's aggression and its emotional nature, this could become an election issue, he said.
According to Llamas, if foreign policy becomes an electoral issue, it can be used as a weapon against the Dutertes and also against pro-Duterte candidates such as Senators Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go and Francis Tolentino, who are running for re-election l 'next year.
The analyst also claimed that the popularity enjoyed by Vice President Sara Duterte was only a reflection of her father's glory. So, could this also hurt his popularity? I think so.
Even his father, who looks like Teflon, is seeing his approval rating start to drop, from 93 percent to 47 percent.
Roque, who remains a strong supporter of Duterte, told This Week in Asia that the investigation was clearly a political attack on the former president.
Obviously, they want to embarrass him, pillory him because he said something bad about Congress.
Duterte-Xi reportedly struck gentleman's deal for status quo in disputed sea
Duterte-Xi reportedly struck gentleman's deal for status quo in disputed sea
Roque also suggested that Duterte could have used the deal to do things without China's knowledge. The reality is that if no improvements had been made to the Sierra Madre, it would have already sunk [during Dutertes six years in office].
“I wish Congress would have been more circumspect about this, because I don't think you want China to know exactly what President Duterte has been doing despite the standstill agreement,” he added. .
As for the possibility that Duterte could invoke executive privilege and refuse to speak to investigators, Roque said: I don't know if he will invoke it because it depends on him, but we all know that communication is a long-term issue. traditionally exempt from freedom of information. because leaders must be allowed to make the right decisions even if they are unpopular.
But according to former presidential adviser Llamas, the deal constituted a constitutional gray area when it came to executive privilege because it allegedly involved entering into a secret deal to put another country's interests ahead of one's own.
This could be treason, so we need to discuss it in Congress and the Senate. If it's a treaty, it has to go through Congress, so what kind of animal have they come up with?
