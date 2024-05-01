South China Sea: Duterte-Xi deal investigation fuels allegations of political vengeance

Roques' revelation quickly sparked outrage and calls for Duterte to be charged with treason . Marcos Jr said he was horrified by the news, saying he knew nothing about the deal and that officials misled him when he tried to look into the matter.

Duterte replied to his critics by denying that he had ever concluded a gentlemen's deal with Xi that would involve the loss of his country's territorial rights, but he argued that Beijing was ready to go to war and that he had therefore agreed with Xi to maintain the status quo in disputed waters.

The announcement of the investigation into the Dutertes deal comes against a backdrop of growing bitter feud between the Marcos and Duterte clans . Over the past four months, the Dutertes have held rallies calling for the resignation of Marcos Jr. Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a key Duterte ally, has called on the military to withdraw support for Marcos Jr and force him to resign .

Duterte attends an event in Manila in 2016, when he was still president. Photo: AP

Political analyst and former political adviser to President Ronald Llamas said the fact that the House of Representatives, which Duterte led when he was president, opened an investigation against him meant the move was political revenge orchestrated by Marcos Jr .

Llamas, who chairs political risk firm Galahad Consulting Agency, told This Week in Asia: [Duterte] is the main threat to Marcos, especially after all his attacks.

These attacks included threats of insurrection, uprising, mutiny and even hints of assassination, he said.

Llamas pointed out that during a January rally in Duterte's stronghold of Davao City, the ex-president's son, Sebastian Baste Duterte, called on Marcos Jr to resign and made ominous references to the personalities of Romanov and Mussolini, known to have been killed by their political rivals. .

12:56 p.m. What is behind the apparent feud between the Marcos and Duterte clans in the Philippines? What is behind the apparent feud between the Marcos and Duterte clans in the Philippines?

He also noted that the congressional investigation could be used to dent Duterte's popularity, especially in the run-up to the midterm elections scheduled for May next year..

In the past, foreign policy has never been politically sexy, never an electoral issue, it has never been emotional until today. Partly because of social media, partly because of China's aggression and its emotional nature, this could become an election issue, he said.

According to Llamas, if foreign policy becomes an electoral issue, it can be used as a weapon against the Dutertes and also against pro-Duterte candidates such as Senators Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go and Francis Tolentino, who are running for re-election l 'next year.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte speaks at an event in Manila on January 28. Photo: AFP

The analyst also claimed that the popularity enjoyed by Vice President Sara Duterte was only a reflection of her father's glory. So, could this also hurt his popularity? I think so.

Even his father, who looks like Teflon, is seeing his approval rating start to drop, from 93 percent to 47 percent.

Roque, who remains a strong supporter of Duterte, told This Week in Asia that the investigation was clearly a political attack on the former president.

Obviously, they want to embarrass him, pillory him because he said something bad about Congress.

Duterte-Xi reportedly struck gentleman's deal for status quo in disputed sea

But, Roque warned, I think they will find that even Marcos will continue the fight. [gentlemans agreement] Whether they like it or not. Because if he doesn't, China will build many more artificial islands and facilities .

Roque also suggested that Duterte could have used the deal to do things without China's knowledge. The reality is that if no improvements had been made to the Sierra Madre, it would have already sunk [during Dutertes six years in office].

“I wish Congress would have been more circumspect about this, because I don't think you want China to know exactly what President Duterte has been doing despite the standstill agreement,” he added. .

04:30 Philippines sets up groundbreaking monitoring station on disputed South China Sea island Philippines sets up groundbreaking monitoring station on disputed South China Sea island

As for the possibility that Duterte could invoke executive privilege and refuse to speak to investigators, Roque said: I don't know if he will invoke it because it depends on him, but we all know that communication is a long-term issue. traditionally exempt from freedom of information. because leaders must be allowed to make the right decisions even if they are unpopular.

But according to former presidential adviser Llamas, the deal constituted a constitutional gray area when it came to executive privilege because it allegedly involved entering into a secret deal to put another country's interests ahead of one's own.

This could be treason, so we need to discuss it in Congress and the Senate. If it's a treaty, it has to go through Congress, so what kind of animal have they come up with?