Biden, Democrats seize Trump's Time Magazine interview

The Biden campaign is waging a concerted campaign to attack former President Donald J. Trump over statements he made to Time magazine in a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday morning, including on abortion.

In the interview, Mr. Trump refused to commit to vetoing a national ban on abortion and said he would allow states to monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate the restrictions on abortion.

This is reprehensible, President Biden wrote on X. Donald Trump does not trust women. I do.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Mr. Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement that Mr. Trump would sign a national ban on abortion, allow women who have abortions to be prosecuted and punished, allow the government to encroach on privacy of women to monitor their pregnancies and terminate their pregnancies. IVF and contraception in danger across the country.

Abortion has become a winning issue for Democrats, and Mr. Biden argued that Mr. Trump and the Republicans would continue to erode abortion rights. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned heavily on the issue in conflict states, and Democrats hope state ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights will help their presidential candidates, Congress and public office. Their messages sought to blame national abortion bans directly on Mr. Trump, whose Supreme Court appointments helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat of California, posted screenshots of the interview on X, writing that Mr Trump had said he would let red states monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate the ban on abortion and had alluded to the ban on abortion pills.

I'll see what women think next November, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, also a Democrat.

The former president also told Time that he would deploy the U.S. military to arrest and deport migrants, and did not rule out the possibility of political violence if he lost the election.

Democrats also highlighted some of these statements.

Donald Trump's repeated threats of political violence are as horrific and dangerous as they are un-American, said Alex Floyd, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee. Trump is determined to threaten our democracy whether he wins or loses.

Hillary Clinton urged her X supporters to learn about Mr. Trump's plans for a second term and take them seriously.

Mr. Trump's interview in which he faced detailed and probing questions about his policy positions reveals the pitfalls candidates face when sitting down with the mainstream media. Mr. Trump rarely does this. But Mr. Biden was even more reluctant to be questioned by journalists, a traditional approach for candidates for the White House.

The president's two most recent interviews aired on The Howard Stern Show and the comedy podcast SmartLess.

