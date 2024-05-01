Imran chose Marwat for PAC chairmanship: Gohar – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that the party's founding president Imran Khan has finalized the name of Sher Afzal Marwats for the presidency of the top body of parliamentary oversight, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking to a reporter after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala jail, he said all differences were now over as Imran Khan had chosen Marwat for the PAC chairmanship.

Last week, PTI general secretary and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said Marwat should be the PAC chairman since he was nominated by the party's founder.

Earlier, the names of Hamid Khan and Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) were in the news for the top spot in the PAC, while some senior PTI leaders, including Latif Khosa, had said that Hamid Khan would be the president of the PAC.

To the question about holding negotiations with the military leadership as well as the ruling coalition government, the PTI chairman clearly stated that we had no secret contacts or discussions with anyone.

A few days ago, senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Senate, had said that Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to senior party leaders to hold talks with the army and government.

Jailed party founder president Imran Khan had also told reporters at Adiala jail that he had allowed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub to hold talks with the government.

Speaking to reporters, the PTI leader further claimed that PTI lawmakers were not given a chance to speak in parliament.

The PTI president said his party was politically a victim of the ruling regime, adding that cases had been registered against the PTI management and workers, despite holding peaceful protests.

Replying to a question, Gohar said the release of Imran was the top priority of the party and he would be released from Adiala jail in May and would be made a part of the population.

Commercial Copyright Recorder, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/amp/40301184 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos