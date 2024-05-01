Microsoft boss woos Indonesia with $1.7 billion in AI and cloud injection The Register





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company would invest $1.7 billion to expand its presence and build data centers in Indonesia. Nadella announced the investment during his grand tour of Southeast Asia, the same region that Apple CEO Tim Cook visited earlier this month. During his trip to the island country, Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his cabinet to discuss AI. In a blog postMicrosoft said it plans to “transform the nation into a global economic powerhouse.” “This new generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” Nadella said. “The investments we are announcing today, covering digital infrastructure, skills and developer support, will help Indonesia thrive in this new era. » To support this infrastructure, Microsoft will train 840,000 Indonesians in AI, a large portion of the 2.5 million AI trainees planned across Southeast Asia. It appears that plans for data centers aren't set in stone yet, but according to ReutersPresident Widodo said the small island of Bali, just east of Java, and the future capital, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, would both be good options. Indonesia could appeal to Microsoft for several reasons. Although it is a developing country, it has an emerging technology industry with a GitHub community of 3.1 million members, the third largest in the Asia-Pacific region behind India and China. Microsoft predicts that the country will be among the top five developer communities in the world by 2026 thanks to its rapid growth. Indonesia also has a large population of over 270 million people, meaning Microsoft has an abundant workforce. That's well behind India and China, but Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world, just behind the United States, with 335 million people. But perhaps more importantly, Indonesia is not China, a country that is not on the best terms with the United States, where Microsoft is based. Given the mutual sanctions imposed by each country on the other, investing significantly in China, a more obvious candidate than Indonesia, is not the best idea at the moment. The $1.7 billion investment in Indonesia barely exceeds the $1.5 billion Microsoft set aside a few weeks ago for the UAE-based G42. The deal apparently involved the AI ​​company ditching Chinese hardware to use American technology; a similar rule can be applied in Indonesia. The island country is just the first stop on Nadella's tour of Southeast Asia. He also plans to travel to Thailand tomorrow and Malaysia on Thursday. Just like in Indonesia, he will meet with the respective leaders of each country, and it is possible that Microsoft will announce new investments in both countries since the CEO is probably not on vacation.

