UAE-backed RedBird IMI pulls out of Telegraph deal, will sell UK newspaper





LONDON RedBird IMI has withdrawn its offer to buy British newspaper conglomerate Telegraph Media Group, which includes the eponymous newspaper. The Abu Dhabi-backed company said government intervention in the proposed acquisition meant the deal was no longer feasible. RedBird IMI is a consortium led by former CNN executive Jeff Zucker and funded by Abu Dhabis International Media Investments, an investment vehicle backed by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mansour is a prominent member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family and is the owner of the British football club Manchester City. RedBird IMI effectively took control of TMG in December, when it paid off the Barclay family's debts, including a $753 million media-guaranteed loan. The Barclay family owed Lloyds Banking Group 1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million). TMG owns the conservative publications The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and Spectator magazine. “RedBird IMI today confirmed its intention to withdraw from its proposed acquisition of Telegraph Media Group and proceed with a sale,” a RedBird IMI spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it is clear that this approach is no longer feasible. Our aim now is to provide certainty to employees and readers of the Telegraph and Spectator, and to ensure the best value for the assets, which remain very attractive,” the company said, adding that it had held conversations constructively with the UK government to ensure a smooth sale. TMG has always been seen as close to the ruling Conservative Party and many right-wing parliamentarians, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have written for The Telegraph. Johnson also previously edited The Spectator magazine. As a result, many UK lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have expressed concerns about the possible takeover of RedBird IMI, primarily regarding freedom of the press and the extent of access and of the government influence it could give to Abu Dhabi. Lucy Frazer, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, announced in November that she was considering issuing a public intervention notice regarding RedBird IMI's planned £600 million takeover of TMG. dollars. The UK Competition and Markets Authority investigated jurisdictional and competition issues relating to the purchase, while Ofcom, the UK media regulator, investigated public interest considerations relating to the purchase. proposed agreement. Ofcom concluded in March that the UAE had “wider political and commercial incentives to influence the editorial line” of the Telegraph with the proposed takeover of RedBird IMI. The British Parliament is finalizing legislation that would effectively ban any level of foreign state ownership in British print media assets. RedBird IMI falls under the legal definition of a foreign power. Al-Monitor has contacted TMG for further comment. Commenting on the deal, Tom Chivers, head of policy at the Media Reform Coalition, told Al-Monitor: As soon as MPs and peers mobilized to block any foreign takeover of British newspapers, the writing was on the wall for RedBird/IMI to own the journal. Telegraph and Spectator.” He added: “Even if Parliament had not taken this unprecedented step, the regulatory reviews carried out by Ofcom and the CMA would almost certainly have given the UK government good reason to terminate the deal.

