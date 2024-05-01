Politics
In Turkey, Istanbul mayor faces backlash after calling Hamas a terrorist organization
The characterization of Hamas as a terrorist organization by ANKARA Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has sparked a reaction from Turkey's ruling party and its nationalist ally, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to respond to this remark.
Istanbul's popular mayor, affiliated with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), declared last week that he considers Hamas a terrorist organization, marking a nearly 180-degree departure from the position of the Turkish government.
Hamas of course carried out an attack in Israel that deeply saddens us, Imamoglu told CNN International last week, according to a transcript published by the outlet. And any organized structure that commits terrorist acts and kills people [en masse] is considered by us to be a terrorist organization.
Imamoglu also said the brutal oppression of Palestinians must end.
Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), criticized Istanbul's mayor on Tuesday, saying his description was completely false.
We do not consider attacks targeting civilians to be just or legitimate, regardless of which side carries them out, Celik told a news conference in Ankara after a party meeting led by Erdogan. But the real problem today is not Hamas, but the policy of genocide and massacres that the Netanyahu government is pursuing against the Palestinian people, he added.
Erdogan's main ally, Devlet Bahceli, head of the AKP-allied Nationalist Movement Party, was harsher in his reprimands.
Calling Hamas a terrorist organization means turning our backs on murdered babies in Palestine, Bahceli said in a speech to his party members in parliament on Tuesday.
Erdogan is one of the world leaders' most vocal supporters of Hamas. Earlier this month, he compared the militant group to cadres who fought against occupying forces after the Ottoman Empire lost World War I.
Although Imamoglu is not the first Turkish politician to label the Palestinian militant group a terrorist organization, the mayor's stance is particularly interesting because he is seen as one of Erdogan's main potential challengers in the country's presidential elections. countries expected in 2028. The mayor won a landslide victory against his rivals by winning more than 51% of the vote in the national local elections on March 31.
The Turkish president, who usually takes advantage of these opportunities to attack opposition parties, has not yet reacted to Imamoglu's comments.
Imamoglu's main opposition party, meanwhile, has sent mixed signals on its positions toward Hamas. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said in a speech in October that the Turkish government's failure to label the militant group as such was a shame, in response to Erdogan's support for Hamas.
Ozel then reversed his initial position ahead of the national local elections in March. Until today, I have not called Hamas a terrorist organization, but I have condemned its attacks, he said at a campaign rally on March 13, calling on Erdogan to sever ties trade between Turkey and Israel.
Immediately after Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, a poll conducted by the Istanbul-based Metropol survey institute between October 10 and 16 showed that just over 11 percent of the Turkish population believed that Ankara should strongly support Hamas. . Those who think Turkey should support the Palestinian cause while keeping its distance from Hamas amount to 18.1%.
But sentiment has changed dramatically in the country over rising humanitarian casualties in Gaza, with ongoing Turkish-Israeli trade becoming one of the dominant themes ahead of the March 31 vote.
The small Islamist New Welfare Party, which used the slogan Stop Trade with Israel Now as one of its campaign slogans, won city halls in two provinces that were once AKP strongholds. The electoral debacle that the AKP faced in the vote, losing its leading party status for the first time in its history, is widely seen as the main driver behind the Turkish government's April 9 decision to announce restrictions sales on dozens of product groups in Turkey. Israeli trade.
