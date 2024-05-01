Miami Grand Prix organizers shut down Trump fundraising plans in luxury suite | Donald Trump





Miami Grand Prix officials recently halted a fundraiser for Donald Trump's presidential campaign planned for the upcoming Formula One race, sending a cease and desist letter to its organizer.

A representative for the Miami Grand Prix informed Steven Witkoff, a close friend of Trump, that Witkoff would not be allowed to use a suite at the race to raise money for the former president, the Washington first reported Post.

Witkoff allegedly plotted to hold a political fundraiser in the rooftop suite of the Paddock Club, charging potential attendees $250,000 per ticket to attend.

The Paddock Suite facilities at the F1 race are quite exclusive, offering guests a better view of the circuit and other benefits, according to the F1 Experiences website.

In a letter to Witkoff obtained by the Post, Miami Grand Prix organizers said: “We have noticed that you may be using your Paddock Club rooftop suite for political purposes, including raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the license agreement for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite. If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time and we will refund your money. full.

The Guardian was not immediately able to reach a representative for the Miami Grand Prix.

The event was previously announced in a newsletter from the Shell Bay Club in Florida, an exclusive golf club that real estate company Witkoffs helped develop.

According to the ad viewed by the Post, an invitation to the canceled political fundraiser included a helicopter trip and other amenities. Several people called Miami Grand Prix officials and asked questions about the event.

It's unclear whether Trump was going to make an appearance at the fundraiser. Trump is expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix, which will take place on May 5, Newsweek reported. Secret Service agents reportedly contacted race officials to coordinate Trump's presence, the Post reported.

Witkoff is a longtime Trump associate. He recently testified on behalf of the former president in a financial fraud case in New York, in which Trump, his older sons and his associates were ordered to pay more than $350 million plus prejudgment interest.

In a phone call with the Post, Witkoff denied any wrongdoing, saying: It's a fake thing, that's for sure. He did not give further details.

The Miami Grand Prix fiasco is not the first time officials affiliated with a popular racing series have rejected political associations.

Organizers of the Indy 500 race have rejected a car's request to feature photos of Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, WIBC reported.

