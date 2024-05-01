Boris Johnson attacks Rishi Sunak for U-turn on Net Zero targets





Boris Johnson attacked Rishi Sunaks decision to water down key policies designed to combat climate change. The Prime Minister is expected to use a speech on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that plans to reach net zero will be delayed. A proposed ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, which was due to come into force in 2030, is set to be pushed back to 2035. The phasing out of gas boilers is also set to be postponed. He has sparked a backlash from several senior conservatives who warned the move would be bad for the environment, the economy and would harm the party in elections. In a scathing intervention before Sunaks' speech, Johnson said businesses needed certainty about our net zero commitments. This country is at the forefront of tackling climate change and creating new green technologies, said the former prime minister, a supporter of net zero emissions. The green industrial revolution is already generating large numbers of high-quality jobs and helping to drive growth and improve our country. Businesses and industry, such as automobile manufacturing, are rightly investing heavily in these new technologies. It is these investments that will deliver a low-carbon, lower-cost future for British families. Johnson added: “It is crucial that we give these companies confidence that the Government is still committed to net zero and can see the way forward. We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country. Among the Tories who attacked Sunak for a U-turn was Johnson ally Lord Goldsmith. The former foreign secretary – who resigned from the government in June after attacking Sunak for abandoning environmental policy – ​​said: We need an election. NOW. The fact that he thinks they will join him on the side of environmental destruction says a lot about his low opinion of voters, he said on Twitter. Earlier today, the auto giant Ford released a statement attacking Sunak for the decision to postpone the ban on new gasoline cars. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/movies/boris-johnson-attacks-rishi-sunak-135844460.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos