Armenia on the right track, says Turkish official

Azerbaijani online publication Report quoted Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey's ambassador to the United Nations, as saying that the return of Azerbaijani villages is a key factor in restoring peace in the region.
It should be noted that Armenia has realized its responsibility and is moving in the right direction, Yildiz added. Above all, this will have a positive impact on the country's economy.
Since the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, Turkey has continued to strongly support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia, adding its voice to all demands from Baku to Yerevan. These include the opening of an extraterritorial corridor which would connect Azerbaijan to its enclave of Nakhichevan as well as to Turkey. Turkish leaders indicated that this was a necessary condition for the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations.
The return of land to Azerbaijan welcomed by Yildiz was strongly condemned by Armenian opposition groups. They believe this would create additional risks for Armenia's security and encourage Baku to demand further Armenian concessions.
Opposition leaders also accuse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of wanting to give ground on the issue of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey. Ankara is unhappy with the growing international recognition of the genocide which has been welcomed and encouraged by Yerevan until now.
Earlier this month, a senior pro-government Armenian lawmaker, Andranik Kocharian, called for verifying the number of genocide victims and determining the circumstances of their deaths. Kocharian said Pashinian wanted to make the complete list of compatriots victims of the genocide more objective.
The remarks sparked an outcry among critics of the Armenian government, civil society figures and genocide experts. Some accused Pashinian of echoing, through Kocharian, the official Turkish narrative that Armenians died in much lower numbers and not because of a premeditated policy of the Ottoman government.
Pashinian was the subject of allegations of this type following his statement on 109th anniversary of the genocide celebrated last Wednesday. This was markedly different from his previous statements on April 24. The prime minister no longer called for broader international recognition of the genocide and instead said Armenians should overcome the trauma generated by the massacre of some 1.5 million Armenian subjects of the Ottoman Empire. He also emphasized the Armenian expression Meds Yeghern (Great Crime), rather than the word genocide.
