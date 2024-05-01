A story of a sacrificial guardian of the sacrificial cows of Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin, until you can't say anything





JAKARTA – The celebration of Eid al-Adha 10 Dzulhijjah 1444 H turned out to bring blessing and pride to a cow herder named Untung (50 years old). His happiness became a piece of the story of this man from Purwokerto. Untung felt proud and did not expect to be trusted to be the guardian of the sacrificial cow belonging to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Vice President (Vice President) Ma’ruf Amin. Fortunately, he did not expect this when he was elected as the guardian of cows belonging to the President and Vice President who were at the Istiqlal Mosque. At this time of Eid al-Administrative Affairs, he felt happy that he could not say many words. Fortunately, he never dreamed of keeping the sacrificial animals belonging to the first and second Indonesian people in his life. “From the beginning, I never imagined that I was so happy that I couldn't express my words,” Untung told reporters when meeting at Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta, Thursday, June 29 . Untung also expressed his thanks for being entrusted with the care of the Limousin cattle owned by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma Ruf Amin. “It makes me very happy,” he added. On the other hand, Untung explained that the two cows weighed more than a ton, but fortunately no special care was taken when looking after the cows. “Mr. President has a 1.2 ton Simmental cow. The vice president's cow, Limos Cros, weighs 1 ton and 1 quintal, or 54 kilograms,” Untung said. “If I'm here, I'll clean it in the morning and immediately feed the comboran, clean off the dirt and then wash it. And then I love the grass. The cage is the same,” he said. he declares. . Recalling that Vice President (Vice President) Ma'ruf Amin handed over a limousine-type sacrificial cow weighing 1.1 tons to the Istiqlal Mosque. Ma'ruf said two cows were handed over, another cow belonging to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I hereby remit the sacrifice of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, and my sacrifice as Vice President for the people in need,” he said at the Istiqlal Mosque . English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

