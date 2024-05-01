Turkey bans May Day protests in Istanbul's main square





Turkish police sealed off Istanbul's central Taksim Square on Tuesday to prevent any May Day protests, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned unions to stay away from any provocative measures. High metal barriers were erected around the square, AFP journalists reported. The increased security measures come a day after Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said authorities had designated 40 areas for May Day celebrations, excluding the iconic Taksim Square. Yerlikaya said some unions had asked to use the square, the epicenter of 2013 protests against the government of former Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now president, but that would not be allowed. “Taksim Square and its surroundings are not suitable for a gathering,” he said. The Istanbul governor's office announced that some roads would be closed to traffic while restrictions would be imposed on public transport as part of security measures. Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, which won local elections on March 31 while retaining control of several major cities, including Istanbul, has nevertheless pressed the government to open the square to workers' rallies. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on Monday called on the Interior Minister to reconsider the ban on Taksim, which has been used in the past. “Blocking Taksim amounts to not recognizing the Constitution,” he said. In a speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said insisting on holding a rally in unauthorized areas was “not well-intentioned.” He said the opposition and some “fringe groups” were seeking to overshadow the spirit of May Day by calling for a rally in Taksim Square. “I invite our unions and political parties to stay away from any measures that could harm the atmosphere of May 1,” he said. -'Symbolic meaning' – Taksim Square was a rallying point for May Day celebrations until 1977, when at least 34 people were killed during protests. Authorities then opened the square for celebrations in 2010, but it was closed again after it hosted anti-government protests in 2013 targeting Erdogan. In 2023, Turkey's highest constitutional court ruled that closing Taksim Square to protests constituted a rights violation. Rights group Amnesty International also said the ban “is based on completely spurious grounds of security and public order” and called for it to be lifted. Calling the square “a place of immense symbolic significance,” Amnesty added that: “For more than a decade, Turkish authorities have illegally restricted citizens' rights of assembly and criminalized peaceful protests taking place in the square. . More than 42,000 police officers will be on duty in the city on May 1. fo/bc

