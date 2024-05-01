Will Donald Trump go to jail for violating Hush Money trial gag order?





Unless you live on another planet that mercifully bans all news about Donald Trump, you probably know that the ex-president has a habit of attacking people, places and things that he says , have wronged him. From former staffers to heads of state to long-dead senators to Meryl Streep, there's really nothing and no one Trump isn't going after. Unsurprisingly, that includes jurors and potential witnesses at his criminal trial in Manhattan, despite the fact that the judge in the case expressly barred him from doing so. And now he faces prison time for it.

On Tuesday, Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the secret trial, fined Trump $9,000 for repeatedly violating his silence order and threatened to jail the ex-president if he did it again. The court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders, Merchan said, adding that it is fully aware of the defendants' First Amendment rights and protects them, but will nonetheless jail the former if necessary and appropriate. Prosecutors argued last week that Trump violated his silence order multiple times, including by attacking his former lawyer Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and jurors assigned to the trial on social media. In the case of the jurors, Trump had published comments from Fox News host Jesse Watters who claimed that the potential jurors were undercover liberal activists. A day later, a juror asked to be dismissed, saying her friends had been able to identify her as a member; prosecutors called the comments very disturbing.

Trump's lawyers argued that Trump's comment did not violate the silence order, but their arguments did not convince the judge, who told attorney Todd Blanche: “You haven't presented anything.” After Blanche claimed Trump was doing his best to comply, Merchan responded, “You lose all credibility with the court.” Prosecutor Christopher Conroy said during last week's hearing that the ex-president repeatedly violated the order and did not stop, adding that in addition to his online violations, Trump had violated the order right here, in the hallway outside the courtroom, where he regularly rants about the trial to the press. He knows what he's not allowed to do, Conroy said, and he does it anyway.

As the New York Times points out, prosecutors have [already] alerted the judge to four new potential violations. These were not covered by Judge Mercans' order Tuesday and will be discussed at another hearing Thursday morning. It's unclear how many additional violations it would take for Merchan to actually make good on his threat of prison time, which would obviously be a huge escalation and a logistical nightmare for the government. It would also potentially give Trump what he wants, which is an opportunity to portray himself as a victim of political persecution and raise money from the news. Earlier this month, the ex-president wrote on Truth Social: If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in trouble for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will happily become a modern-day Nelson Mandela. This will be my GREAT HONOR. We must save our country from these political operatives posing as prosecutors and judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my freedom for this noble cause.

