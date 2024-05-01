Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat today; Amit Shah to visit Telangana





Give PM Modi a third term and he will eliminate Naxalism in two years, says Amit Shah

If elected for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will completely eliminate Naxalism from the country within two years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday. Shah claimed that the BJP and its NDA allies had won at least 100 seats in the first two phases of the concluded Lok Sabha elections (covering 190 constituencies) and added that the BJP chariot was heading towards the achievement of the objective of more than 400 seats. Addressing an election rally in Naroda area of ​​Ahmedabad city, Shah said that before the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Naxalites dreamed of creating a red corridor from Pashupatinath in Nepal to 'in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, but their activities are now limited to only certain parts of the region. Chhattisgarh. In the last five years, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have become free from the Naxal menace, the senior BJP leader noted. Naxalites still exist in parts of Chhattisgarh. The BJP recently formed a government in the state. Even today (Tuesday), Chhattisgarh police eliminated nine Naxalites. Give Prime Minister Modi a third term and I assure you that Modiji will completely eliminate Naxalism from the country in two years, Shah said. Referring to the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Shah said the Modi government would provide free healthcare to everyone above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. People above 70 years of age, whether crorepati or roadpati (rich or poor), will not have to spend a rupee on medical treatment if PM Modi wins a third term, Union minister said during the assembly. He pointed out that although former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was an economist, he could not improve India's ranking in the global economy despite staying in power for 10 years (2004-14). The country's economy remained at 11th place during Singh's ten-year tenure. It was Prime Minister Modi who made our country the fifth largest economy in the world. Just give him a third term and he will take our economy to third place, Shah said. He alleged that instead of functioning as a constructive opposition, the Congress has always opposed people-friendly projects in Gujarat, be it BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System), Metro Rail or Sabarmati Riverfront. Shah addressed the gathering in support of BJP candidate from Ahmedabad-East Lok Sabha seat Hasmukh Patel. Voting for 25 Lok Sabha seats (BJP candidate from Surat was elected unopposed) in Gujarat will be held on May 7 in a single phase. Shah is the BJP candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, from where he is seeking a second term. In 2019, the BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, Modi's home state.

